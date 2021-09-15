Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Sberbank : Sber signs strategic partnership agreement on digital transformation with Kamchatka Territory fishery company

09/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sber has signed a partnership agreement with V. Lenin Fishery Collective Farm, one of the largest industrial enterprises in Kamchatka Territory, during the 4th Global Fishery Forum to which Sber is a partner bank. Covering digital transformation, the document was signed by Vladimir Sitnov, Senior Vice President of Sberbank, and fishery farm Chair Sergey Tarusov.

The bank views Lenin Fishery Collective Farm as a strategic partner and is going to provide it with quality high-tech financial services, analytics, information, and work on the company's digital transformation. The provision of a full range of banking services with modern technology at the core should improve the operational efficiency of the farm and streamline its business processes.

We have a long history of successful collaboration with this partner by providing classic banking finance and issuing bank guarantees. This is also our payroll customer. While our partnership mostly used to revolve around financial products, the strategic partnership agreement we have signed today will let us focus on the services and solutions that should facilitate our partner's digital transformation.

Vladimir Sitnov

Senior Vice President, Sberbank

V. Lenin Fishery Collective Farm catches and processes biological resources in the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk, focusing on pollock, cod, herring, and flounder. Having vessels fitted with processing facilities on board, the company can produce finished products at sea. Its consumers can be found in Russia, Japan, South Korea, and China.

Global Fishery Forum is the main congress event in the Russian fish industry addressing the most vital issues of economic stability, regulation of fishing and competition, fishery legislation, and balance between public and private interests. The Forum identifies the major trends to strengthen ties as well as trade and economic cooperation between Russia and its foreign partners.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
08:12aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber signs strategic partnership agreement on digital transforma..
PU
08:12aPJSC SBERBANK : Vaccination rate among Sber employees reaches 81%
PU
07:02aPJSC SBERBANK : Okko SmartBox users can migrate to SberBox software free of char..
PU
07:02aPJSC SBERBANK : Mobile bill payments to Azerbaijani celcos now available via Sbe..
PU
09/14PJSC SBERBANK : On Certain Resolutions Adopted by the Supervisory Board of the I..
PU
09/14PJSC SBERBANK : Оn Holding a Meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Issue..
PU
09/14PJSC SBERBANK : Sber establishes science award with RUB 60 mn prize pool
PU
09/14PJSC SBERBANK : Sber presents new educational game Well, Just You Wait. Racing f..
PU
09/14SBERINDEX : Payments to retirees and servicemen keep maintaining demand
PU
09/14PJSC SBERBANK : Sberbank presents proposals for amendment to law on bankruptcy
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 500 B 34 427 M 34 427 M
Net income 2021 1 126 B 15 501 M 15 501 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,28x
Yield 2021 8,33%
Capitalization 7 368 B 101 B 101 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 276 068
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 327,23 RUB
Average target price 398,01 RUB
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK20.70%101 171
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.80%469 350
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.44%335 250
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%246 331
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.54%206 121
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.58%189 100