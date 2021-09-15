PJSC Sberbank : Sber signs strategic partnership agreement on digital transformation with Kamchatka Territory fishery company

Sber has signed a partnership agreement with V. Lenin Fishery Collective Farm, one of the largest industrial enterprises in Kamchatka Territory, during the 4th Global Fishery Forum to which Sber is a partner bank. Covering digital transformation, the document was signed by Vladimir Sitnov, Senior Vice President of Sberbank, and fishery farm Chair Sergey Tarusov.

The bank views Lenin Fishery Collective Farm as a strategic partner and is going to provide it with quality high-tech financial services, analytics, information, and work on the company's digital transformation. The provision of a full range of banking services with modern technology at the core should improve the operational efficiency of the farm and streamline its business processes.

We have a long history of successful collaboration with this partner by providing classic banking finance and issuing bank guarantees. This is also our payroll customer. While our partnership mostly used to revolve around financial products, the strategic partnership agreement we have signed today will let us focus on the services and solutions that should facilitate our partner's digital transformation.

Vladimir Sitnov

Senior Vice President, Sberbank

V. Lenin Fishery Collective Farm catches and processes biological resources in the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk, focusing on pollock, cod, herring, and flounder. Having vessels fitted with processing facilities on board, the company can produce finished products at sea. Its consumers can be found in Russia, Japan, South Korea, and China.

Global Fishery Forum is the main congress event in the Russian fish industry addressing the most vital issues of economic stability, regulation of fishing and competition, fishery legislation, and balance between public and private interests. The Forum identifies the major trends to strengthen ties as well as trade and economic cooperation between Russia and its foreign partners.