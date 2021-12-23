Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
PJSC Sberbank : Sber sums up its 2021 R&D efforts

12/23/2021 | 05:17am EST
This year, Sber researchers and engineers have obtained 90 research patents, published or submitted 77 studies for publication in the world's top magazines. Sber's works were included in the compilations of the world's largest conferences on artificial intelligence (AI) levels A and A*, says Science at Sber 2021, a fact book with the key results of Sber's research activities in 2021.

The book mentions that Sber recruits the most talented engineers and researchers in strategically important technological fields and works in close rapport with leading Russian institutes and research centers. Synergy between the scientific community and business lays the groundwork for technological breakthroughs, empowering Sber to create a lasting competitive advantage and offer its clients the best solutions.

Albert Yefimov, vice president, director of Research and Innovations, Sberbank:

"Sber is now a leading technology company. It employs researchers and engineers to secure a competitive edge for our platforms, products and services. The results of applied research bring real benefits to clients, increasing the efficiency of companies in the Sber ecosystem. They are protected by patents and have national and international awards. Our open-source products are increasingly used by developer communities around the world. When you work with leading scientists and practitioners, you cannot but understand: the world of science and corporations is changing before our very eyes. The gap between fundamental scientific discoveries and applied results, leading to new products and new competitiveness, is bridging: what today is science, tomorrow is technology, and the day after tomorrow, it becomes a product."

Throughout the year, reports by Sber researchers have been published in compilations of the world's most highly cited conferences on AI and robotics. Among other issues, they touched upon computational linguistics, the work on the Russian SuperGLUE 1.1 benchmark and the ruGPT-3 XL language model. Several articles describe Sber's contribution to the fight against COVID-19 and the use of AI in other medical fields. Other papers looked into the development of computer vision technologies, new methods for designing neural networks, handwriting recognition, and more.

In the ongoing year, Sber has launched new research jointly with the Russian Quantum Center, Skoltech, HSE, MIPT, MIEM, Moscow State University, MISiS, RESH, the Institute of Oceanology, Geography and Computational Mathematics of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Moreover, this year Sber has made an important step to support fundamental research by establishing a Science Award with a prize fund of RUB 60 mn. Prize winners in three categories - Physical Sciences, Digital Universe, and Life Sciences - will be announced in March 2022.

In November 2021, Sber became an industrial partner of three AI research centers. With Sber's support, three leading universities in the country will be entitled to additional RUB 2.7 bn in government subsidies that will be spent on promising AI projects.

In late 2021, the Sberbank Robotics Laboratory team came on top in the Shifts Challenge competition for machine learning specialists in the Vehicle Motor Prediction category, and the Sber-AIRI team won the NetHack Challenge for neural networks.

Sber also oversaw the AI track during the Year of Science and Technology, organizing science and technology events such as AI Journey and AI Journey Junior, Digital Lesson, and more.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
