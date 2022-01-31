Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
PJSC Sberbank : Sber to finance construction of unique low-grade wood processing plant by lending RUB 2.8 bn

01/31/2022 | 06:50am EST
Sber will finance the construction of a unique timber processing plant in Pskov Region, Russia, by providing RUB 2.8 bn. Production waste will be used to make compressed wooden blocks for pallets, with low-grade wood accounting for 100% of raw materials used at the production site. The project is FCS and PEFC certified, which confirms that wood harvesting complies with environmentally responsible, socially oriented and economically sustainable forest management and pan-European environmental requirements.

OOO OSKO-Invest, an OSKO Group company, will be the one implementing this greenfield project, which is an exportation-focused enterprise producing boards and compressed wooden blocks for pallets. The project's aggregate budget surpasses RUB 4.8 bn. OSKO-Invest products meet International Standards For Phytosanitary Measures No. 15 (ISPM 15).

By order of the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Russia, the project has been put on the list of top priority investment projects. The deal has been structured in view of state support measures, with the interest rate on the loan subsidized through the corporate program designed to enhance competitiveness in the framework of the national project called "International Cooperation and Exportation" run by the ministry.

Vladimir Sitnov, senior vice president, Sberbank:

"This deal is truly unique. First of all, it is of extreme importance for the implementation of the ESG agenda in the timber industry. The utilization of low-grade wood is one of the key tasks facing the domestic timber industry today. No similar projects of this scale can be found in Russia, and our mission is to make sure that the financing and expertise of Sber contribute to its successful implementation. I would like to emphasize that the company will produce products that are sought-after on the European market and have great potential for growth. We welcome the emergence of such initiatives in Russia when they comply with the principles of efficient forest management, and are ready to provide financial, technological and methodological support to benefit them."

The project consists of two phases. The first one, the production of boards for pallets with a volume of 90 m3, was financed using the company funds and launched in the fourth quarter of 2020. The second - the production of wooden blocks with a volume of 140 m3 - was financed using RUB 811 in company money and the remaining RUB 2.8 bn coming as a bank loan.

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 11:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
