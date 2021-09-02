Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Sberbank : Sber to involve Boiling Points in scaling of youth accelerators

09/02/2021 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sber's accelerator programs for developing the entrepreneurial skills of school students (SberZ) and undergraduate students, graduate students, and research fellows (SberStudent) will now feature an offline format, thanks to a partnership with Boiling Points. Twelve Boiling Points in Moscow, St Petersburg, Samara, Chelyabinsk, Tambov, Veliky Novgorod, Omsk, and other cities will be the first to join the project. The partnership is set to expand to other regions in the future.

Masterclasses by experts and events from the accelerator learning modules will be held at Boiling Points in the framework of the collaboration. On top of the educational program, participants will be able to use the Boiling Points as a coworking space and meet with their teams in person to work on projects. All meetings will comply with pandemic safety measures. The partner points will also provide the Sber accelerators with information support.

When we speak with SberZ and SberStudent participants, we always ask what about the youth accelerators works and what needs improvement. Based on the results of our most recent survey, 40% of participants mentioned that they need live interaction with the other participants and mentors in order to be more involved in the program. It would be hard to find a partner better suited to providing a space to immerse the participants in a technological entrepreneurship environment than Boiling Points, which have a developed professional network and spaces nationwide.

Natalia Magidey

Managing Director, SberX, head of Sber's startups ecosystem

The design of each Boiling Point's space considers the convenience and efficiency of collaborative work on projects. We are certain that SberZ and SberStudent participants working at our network's spaces will not only be able to create their own projects, but will also receive support from regional communities and experts who are already part of the Boiling Point network.

Lyubov Kiriyenko

Head of the NTI Boiling Points network

SberZ is a federal acceleration program for students in grades 8-11 that is designed to develop their entrepreneurial skills. The students gain specialized knowledge and create startup projects under the guidance of mentors.

SberStudent is a national accelerator for undergraduate students, graduate students, and research fellows organized by Sber in collaboration with the Stanford Center for Professional Development. The participants complete online courses on technological entrepreneurship from Stanford Online and then create their own startups under the guidance of mentors.

In 2021, 24,500 school and university students from 85 Russian regions expressed their interest in participating in the accelerators. The best teams will present their startups to investors at a demo day on September 24.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 12:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
08:42aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber to involve Boiling Points in scaling of youth accelerators
PU
08:42aPJSC SBERBANK : Participants of NTI Contest's AI Olympiad to tackle problem on a..
PU
08:42aSBERINDEX : consumer spending growth in August to exceed trend
PU
08:42aGROWING CAPITAL : Sber clients saving more with insurance in 2021
PU
09/01THE HERMITAGE, THE SEA, AND RED SQUA : where Russians traveled this summer
PU
09/01PJSC SBERBANK : Use your apartment as collateral without confirming your income ..
PU
08/31SBERINDEX : no remaining serious issues with consumer demand in Russia
PU
08/31PJSC SBERBANK : Sber moves to e-mortgages across entire territorial network with..
PU
08/30PJSC SBERBANK : Sber receives awards in 11 FINAWARD'21 categories
PU
08/27PJSC SBERBANK : RAS Report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 500 B 34 357 M 34 357 M
Net income 2021 1 126 B 15 470 M 15 470 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,41x
Yield 2021 8,16%
Capitalization 7 516 B 103 B 103 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 276 068
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 333,80 RUB
Average target price 398,31 RUB
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK23.13%103 020
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.88%477 268
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.90%346 610
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.92%244 216
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.56%200 628
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.74%184 147