PJSC Sberbank : Sber to involve Boiling Points in scaling of youth accelerators

Sber's accelerator programs for developing the entrepreneurial skills of school students (SberZ) and undergraduate students, graduate students, and research fellows (SberStudent) will now feature an offline format, thanks to a partnership with Boiling Points. Twelve Boiling Points in Moscow, St Petersburg, Samara, Chelyabinsk, Tambov, Veliky Novgorod, Omsk, and other cities will be the first to join the project. The partnership is set to expand to other regions in the future.

Masterclasses by experts and events from the accelerator learning modules will be held at Boiling Points in the framework of the collaboration. On top of the educational program, participants will be able to use the Boiling Points as a coworking space and meet with their teams in person to work on projects. All meetings will comply with pandemic safety measures. The partner points will also provide the Sber accelerators with information support.

When we speak with SberZ and SberStudent participants, we always ask what about the youth accelerators works and what needs improvement. Based on the results of our most recent survey, 40% of participants mentioned that they need live interaction with the other participants and mentors in order to be more involved in the program. It would be hard to find a partner better suited to providing a space to immerse the participants in a technological entrepreneurship environment than Boiling Points, which have a developed professional network and spaces nationwide.

Natalia Magidey

Managing Director, SberX, head of Sber's startups ecosystem

The design of each Boiling Point's space considers the convenience and efficiency of collaborative work on projects. We are certain that SberZ and SberStudent participants working at our network's spaces will not only be able to create their own projects, but will also receive support from regional communities and experts who are already part of the Boiling Point network.

Lyubov Kiriyenko

Head of the NTI Boiling Points network

SberZ is a federal acceleration program for students in grades 8-11 that is designed to develop their entrepreneurial skills. The students gain specialized knowledge and create startup projects under the guidance of mentors.

SberStudent is a national accelerator for undergraduate students, graduate students, and research fellows organized by Sber in collaboration with the Stanford Center for Professional Development. The participants complete online courses on technological entrepreneurship from Stanford Online and then create their own startups under the guidance of mentors.

In 2021, 24,500 school and university students from 85 Russian regions expressed their interest in participating in the accelerators. The best teams will present their startups to investors at a demo day on September 24.