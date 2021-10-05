PJSC Sberbank : Sber to provide UMMC Group with RUB 6 bn as part of syndicated loan

Sber has joined a syndicated loan for UMMC Group totaling RUB 15 bn. The group of participating banks includes Rosbank (acting as the organizer, coordinator, documentation agent, and loan manager), Bank Saint Petersburg, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), and Credit Bank of Moscow. Sber's share in the combined funding amounted to RUB 6 bn.

Olga Kharlamova, vice president, director of Key Client Lending, Sberbank:

"Sber and UMMC Group have a long-standing partnership that is not limited to offering lending products. In the framework of our digital transformation, we provide the company with high tech services and products from the Sber ecosystem to increase operational efficiency. Of course, providing the company with long-term funding for the implementation of large-scale investment projects that are changing the Russian mining industry landscape is of the utmost importance. Late last year, Sber and VEB.RF participated in the financing of one of UMMC's key projects - the construction of the Korbalikha mine and the renovation of the Rubtsovsk enrichment plant. The new syndicated loan, in the framework of which Sber is providing RUB 6 bn in funding, will help the company successfully do business and develop a long-term sustainable development strategy."

Andrey Kozitsyn, CEO, UMMC:

"As we close this deal for another syndicated loan, I would like to note our foreign and Russian partner banks' interest in this deal, as well as that of the international financial organization, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB). We greatly value the professionalism and level of cooperation demonstrated by the teams of our partners, Rosbank (Société Générale Group), Sberbank, Credit Bank of Moscow, and Bank Saint Petersburg, who are leaders on the syndicated lending market in Russia. I would like to note that this deal launches our cooperation with the Eurasian Development bank, which is highly active in the Eurasian region, a region of great importance to UMMC Group."

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sberbank of Russia published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 13:48:10 UTC.

The transaction was concluded as a five-year syndicated loan. The Clifford Chance Moscow office acted as transaction counsel.