    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
PJSC Sberbank : Sber wins Crystal Pyramid awards in three categories

10/19/2021 | 06:42am EDT
The Pulse platform and a project to develop employee client-centricity won Grand Prix prizes at the Crystal Pyramid Awards. Ksenia Martynova, managing director and head of Digital Talent Acquisition, won in the Best Talent Management Executive category.

Pulse won first place in the Technological Solution of the Year category. The platform is unique for the Russian market and differs from traditional banking services and HR systems. Pulse is used to solve most tasks: searching for coworkers, vacation, statements, team status analytics, meeting goals, integrated recruiting and hiring, developing employee skills and competencies, and career management. It is unique in that AI is engaged in almost all the processes being implemented. Recommendation models help executives make decisions. The project will soon be made available for external clients.

The Grand Prix in the Transformation of an Organization and Corporate Culture category went to Sber's project to develop employee client-centricity. The client and their essential needs are at the heart of the Sber ecosystem. In order to strengthen client-centricity, the client interaction system needs to be restructured and customer service culture needs to change. Sber analyzed the best global practices and used them to test new approaches to client-centricity in the work of over 10,000 employees. This resulted in the concept of eco-friendly sales, which encompasses all aspects of employee-client interaction and facilitates and helps build a more trusting and long-term relationship with clients. A series of reference products and developmental solutions were designed to help with the integration of the concept into day-to-day operations. Changes in the culture of engagement with partners, clients, and in the team began with office staff and personal managers at enterprises. Sber is planning to expand the implementation of this approach next year.

Sber's HR platform took third place in the HR Solution of the Year category. This product is one of a kind, as it combines over 40 services, each of which consists of a separate workflow and client path. The main objectives of the HR platform are the elimination of redundant processes, service synchronization, and convenience for employees.

Natalya Dudina, senior vice president, head of HR, Sberbank:

"As one of the country's biggest employers and a top IT company, Sber is successfully implementing technology that helps us improve the efficiency, convenience, and effectiveness of HR. Hundreds of thousands of Sber employees have appreciated the advantages of the new HR services, and we are glad that our achievements have been commended by the professional community, too."

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 10:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 507 B 35 342 M 35 342 M
Net income 2021 1 136 B 16 010 M 16 010 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,95x
Yield 2021 7,53%
Capitalization 8 222 B 115 B 116 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,28x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 276 068
Free-Float 45,3%
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK34.69%115 298
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.12%492 205
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION52.69%381 405
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%246 432
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.00%203 245
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY63.78%197 568