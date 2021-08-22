Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
PJSC Sberbank : Sber wins in five prestigious Red Dot Award categories

08/22/2021 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Four projects by Sber have won Red Dot Awards in five categories. Jury experts have commended Sber's HR platform Pulse, the user interface of Sber's new ATMs, a typeface system, and widgets on the SberBusiness corporate online banking platform.

Pulse, the HR platform, won awards in two categories: Apps and Interface & User Experience Design (the User Interfaces subcategory). It consolidates 40+ instruments for Sberbank employees and candidates for a job. Pulse is different from the classic HCM (human capital management) systems due to its human-centric approach and improved user experience. The platform is easy to use on all kinds of devices: desktops, tablets, and phones. Its universal design system, proprietary buttons and artwork, original texts and fresh design help users switch over between devices and services to address a variety of issues.

The UI of ATMs has been reinvented, with the most popular transactions now available on the home screen and a customized menu offering the transactions and amounts of money a specific user would find relevant. Voice input is yet another new option letting clients receive services through voice interactions. On top of that, Sber's new ATMs are eco-friendly: when a plastic card expires, the user can recycle it using an ATM; clients are also advised to print out receipts only when necessary. The all-new interface is user-friendly, showing icons and brief animations on the screen next to the ATM modules responsible for specific action. This micro animation on ATM screens is instrumental because it mimics real actions and shows tips guiding clients.

Sber's font face system is the largest corporate font face system in Russia comprising 50 unique fonts - from universal and working well with small font sizes to bright display faces backing the image of the new brand - designed especially for Sber. Importantly, the fonts work well both with the core foreign languages (English, French, Spanish, German, Portuguese) and languages of former USSR member states.

SberBusiness widgets are a promising piece of tech by the bank addressing business needs and facilitating corporate routine significantly. The widgets can be embedded both in the website and the SberBusiness mobile application, allowing you to handle day-to-day tasks across various lines of work: from transactions and control of payments to utility payments, business promotion and building relationships with customers. This is the fourth Red Dot award for Sber's corporate online banking. In 2017, Sberbank was the first Russian bank to receive a Red Dot award - that year, it was awarded for the design of the Sberbank Business Online internet banking platform.

The Red Dot Award is one of the most prestigious international seals of quality in the global design industry. Awarded by the European Design Zentrum NRW, it dates back to 1955 and appraises the best products in three main categories: Product Design, Communication Design, and Design Concept. The Red Dot Jury comprises some 50 international experts. They test, discuss and evaluate each entry individually by applying the following criteria: degree of innovation, functionality, formal quality, ergonomics, durability, emotional content, ecological compatibility, etc. Previously, the SberPortal smart display, the SberBank Online mobile application, and other products and services by Sber had won Red Dot Awards.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
