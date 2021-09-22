PJSC Sberbank : SberBank and FSK GC launch mortgage program with 2.5% rate

SberBank and FSK GC are launching a new subsidy program enjoying no state support, with rates starting at 2.5%. The terms apply to move-in ready and construction-stage housing.

Fixed rates will be applied for the entire term of the loan, which ranges from 13 to 20 years and requires down payments starting from 10%. There are three options customers can choose from to reduce the bank rate and their monthly payments.

For instance, when buying a one-room apartment in the Dutch Quarter residential complex for RUB 7,300,000 and taking out a 20-year home loan with the down payment of RUB 1,287,000, a monthly payment will reach RUB 38,650 if the 2.5% rate is applied.

Nikolay Vasyov, vice president, director of the DomClick Division, Sberbank:

"Affordable housing is one of the strategically important tasks not only for SberBank, but for the entire country. The joint mortgage programs like that help to resolve this issue successfully. We receive extremely positive feedback from clients. Taking into account the cost of housing, one or two percentage points shaved off the rate means that the borrower can save dozens of thousands of rubles."

Olga Tumaikina, commercial director, FSK GC:

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sberbank of Russia published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 10:21:02 UTC.

"FSK GC works every day to ensure that its clients can enjoy the most fitting terms, therefore, we offer different mortgage programs, including mortgages payable in installments, with partner banks. The new subsidized program allows buyers to choose the best mortgage option, in other words, to set their own rate depending on the value of the property, budget, loan term, and the size of the down payment."