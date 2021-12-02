Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
PJSC Sberbank : SberBank and SberMarket giving presents for taking out credit SberCards

12/02/2021 | 01:01pm EST
Sber clients will receive RUB 1,000 promo codes for shopping on SberMarket when applying for a SberCard credit card in December 2021.

Valid until February 15, 2022, it can be used to pay for up to 35% of the purchase value from RUB 2,000.

Previously, Frank RG named the SberCard credit card the best one in Russia. The card has a maximum grace period of up to 120 days, which begins on the first day of each month. Card service and transaction notifications are free.

Unlike most other credit cards, the interest rate on a SberCard credit card is the same for purchases and cash withdrawals, and it is guaranteed to absolutely all customers who have been approved to receive the card - in most other banks, the customer will learn the approved rate only after the bank considers the application.

A SberCard credit card can be issued in one minute in the SberBank Online application, and you can get a decision almost instantly. More information about the SberCard credit card is available on the bank's website.

SberMarket delivers groceries and essential goods from your favorite stores. According to INFOLine, SberMarket is now the market leader in the delivery of groceries and essential goods, delivering from 120 retailers, including national ones like METRO, Lenta, Auchan, Magnit, and O'KEY. Every month SberMarket delivers more than 1 million orders to customers in more than 150 cities throughout Russia, from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 18:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 518 B 34 215 M 34 215 M
Net income 2021 1 262 B 17 155 M 17 155 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,71x
Yield 2021 9,03%
Capitalization 7 404 B 101 B 101 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 328,82 RUB
Average target price 429,43 RUB
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK21.29%100 360
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.25%466 607
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.64%358 790
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.90%241 327
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.74%198 183
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY56.43%188 237