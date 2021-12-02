PJSC Sberbank : SberBank and SberMarket giving presents for taking out credit SberCards

Sber clients will receive RUB 1,000 promo codes for shopping on SberMarket when applying for a SberCard credit card in December 2021.

Valid until February 15, 2022, it can be used to pay for up to 35% of the purchase value from RUB 2,000.

Previously, Frank RG named the SberCard credit card the best one in Russia. The card has a maximum grace period of up to 120 days, which begins on the first day of each month. Card service and transaction notifications are free.

Unlike most other credit cards, the interest rate on a SberCard credit card is the same for purchases and cash withdrawals, and it is guaranteed to absolutely all customers who have been approved to receive the card - in most other banks, the customer will learn the approved rate only after the bank considers the application.

A SberCard credit card can be issued in one minute in the SberBank Online application, and you can get a decision almost instantly. More information about the SberCard credit card is available on the bank's website.

SberMarket delivers groceries and essential goods from your favorite stores. According to INFOLine, SberMarket is now the market leader in the delivery of groceries and essential goods, delivering from 120 retailers, including national ones like METRO, Lenta, Auchan, Magnit, and O'KEY. Every month SberMarket delivers more than 1 million orders to customers in more than 150 cities throughout Russia, from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok.