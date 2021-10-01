Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PJSC Sberbank : SberBank cuts Far Eastern Mortgage rates to 0.1%

10/01/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Sber will reduce the rate to 0.1% for the entire mortgage term for any borrower applying for a Far Eastern Mortgage home loan between October 1 and November 1. This means the rate will be slashed by 0.9 percentage points, from 1% to 0.1%.

Nikolay Vasyov, vice president, director of the DomClick Division, Sberbank:

"This program allows many Russians to buy housing in the Far East of the country on the most favorable terms. This campaign fixes a low rate for 90 days, making dreams of those wishing to own a home by the New Year come true."

Far Eastern Mortgage soft loans are available to families where both spouses are 35 years old or younger and to non-married partners aged 35 or younger who are not married and have a child aged 19 or younger.

Far Eastern Mortgage loans with rates at 0.1% or higher are available to buyers of apartments in new buildings and pre-owned property when purchasing from companies or individuals in the rural areas of the Far Eastern Federal District, Magadan Region and Chukotka Autonomous Okrug.

There is a borrowing limit of RUB 6 mn. Down payments start at 15%.

