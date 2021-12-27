Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
PJSC Sberbank : SberBank joins DOM.RF Unified Mortgage Program for Russian regions

12/27/2021 | 10:07am EST
Sberbank and DOM.RF have reached an agreement to cooperate on the implementation of preferential mortgage programs in Russia's regions. The memorandum was signed by Kirill Tsarev, deputy chairman of the Sberbank Executive Board, and Artem Fedorko, deputy CEO of DOM.RF. SberBank plans to begin implementing the program in Belgorod Region.

Kirill Tsarev, deputy chairman of the executive board, Sberbank:

"Sber has always been actively involved in projects with a social aspect. Supporting citizens in the regions and improving their quality of life is also one of our responsibilities. We are constantly improving our mortgage products, offering favorable conditions for buying homes, and reducing interest rates for certain categories of citizens. We are pleased to have joined this program run in collaboration with DOM.RF. We are certain that this will help provide even more citizens with high quality and affordable housing."

The joint program provides for the possibility of subsidizing mortgage interest rates at the expense of the region. Previously, DOM.RF developed a unified standard of support for state programs and created a unified electronic platform for interaction between the process participants based on the nash.dom.rf system. The implementation of the principles of the Unified Mortgage Support Program for certain categories of the population is the next stage of a collaboration between DOM.RF and SberBank designed to improve targeted state support measures for underserved categories of citizens, which will be determined by the subjects of the Russian Federation.

The project will be launched in 2022, including in Belgorod Region, as part of DOM.RF's work as the single operator of preferential mortgage programs for Russia's regions. Subsidies will cover not only mortgage loans for the purchase of apartments, but also construction of private houses (individual housing construction).

Artem Fedorko, deputy CEO, DOM.RF:

"We welcome Sber's support of DOM.RF's initiative to improve the targeting of support measures for certain categories of citizens and to scale up the most efficient market practices. This year, we collaborated with the bank on implementing a successful pilot project to subsidize mortgage rates for housing projects, under which over 500 families were able to buy their own homes. I am certain that other lending institutions will support the Belgorod Region program, as well."

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor, Belgorod Region:

"The mortgage rate housing subsidy program has been implemented in Belgorod Region since March 2021. To date, 25 families have taken advantage of this support measure. We will continue our cooperation with DOM.RF in this area. We predict that around 200 families will benefit from subsidized mortgages in 2022."

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 15:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
