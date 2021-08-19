PJSC Sberbank : SberBusiness and Delovaya Sreda launch knowledge base on contract management by banks

SberBusiness and Delovaya Sreda, an education platform inside the Sber ecosystem, have launched a project called Contracts under Control, which is a knowledge base on contract management by banks for entrepreneurs.

The website has news, articles, answers, and life hacks for business people who intend to or have entered into a contract with bank support as contractors. The mission of the project is to inform SMEs on how to work with big commercial and government contracts, and introduce them to banking contract management.

Project materials will give you insights into the contracts with mandatory use of bank supervision, the advantages and upsides for contractors and customers, what it takes to activate the service and what you would need to do that. The project also addresses some general issues like the growing number of big contracts, the main problems businesses face during procurement, and the details of working with auctions and procurement professionals.

For a long time, government contracts regulated by law used to be the only domain where contract management by banks would be used, while now it is also a hit among commercial companies as it allows for transparency and control over the targeted use of funds by the contractor. We hope that this project will, first and foremost, help contractors learn more about the service and the opportunities it opens up for them.

Sergey Popov