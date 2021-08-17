PJSC Sberbank : SberFactoring portfolio grows 66% in one year, reaching 220 billion rubles

Sber subsidiary SberFactoring's portfolio has reached RUB 220 bn, having grown 66% over the last year and 33% in six months. The number of the company's clients increased by 42% in a year (up 44% among small and medium-sized enterprises).

According to the Association of Factoring Companies, as of H1, SberFactoring is No. 1 in the country in terms of the number of clients and No. 2 in terms of portfolio volume. The company's market share is 21%. SberFactoring paid out over RUB 443 bn in funding to companies in the real sector in H1, which is RUB 140 bn more than during the same period last year.

SberFactoring is one of the fastest growing companies in the Sber ecosystem. Over the past year, its portfolio has grown by 66% and now amounts to RUB 220 bn. Some segments saw an even more impressive annual increase: e.g., growth in wholesale trade amounted to 200%. The high growth rate is due, firstly, to customer focus and, secondly, to the application of cutting-edge modern technology, which makes factoring by Sber extremely simple, fast, convenient, and secure for all parties. This June, we offered clients an updated version of the SberFactoring Online digital platform, which significantly streamlines the transaction process. The entire workflow and the transaction itself take place electronically. The timeframe for decisions has also been reduced, with deals within the partner buyer network taking no longer than 20 minutes.

Sergey Bessonov

Sberbank Vice President, Board Chairman at SberFactoring

As Bessonov noted, factoring by Sber is increasingly transforming itself to meet clients' specific needs. Demand is on the rise not only for classical factoring (receivables financing), but also for payables financing on the part of buyers. Interest is rising in niche products (pre-delivery factoring, international import and export factoring, management of accounts receivable).

SberFactoring's broad range of products includes services covering the financing and management of accounts receivable and payable for companies operating under deferred payment conditions. Clients also have access to pre-delivery factoring: suppliers with a confirmed order from the buyer can now obtain financing through the assignment of future cash requirements. This allows the client to use factoring financing for the purchase of raw materials and production and delivery of goods to the buyer, rather than take the money out of circulation.