  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Sberbank : SberInsurance enters MTPL insurance market

10/04/2021 | 05:02am EDT
SberInsurance, a Sber subsidiary, has entered the MTPL insurance market with its own license. Policies are available via the Sber website, the SberBank Online mobile app, Sber's car insurance marketplace, or at any SberBank branch.

Natalya Alymova, senior vice president and head of Wealth Management, Sberbank:

"Sber has been developing a car insurance marketplace since August 2020. Until recently, website users could take out an MTPL policy from one of the insurance companies that are Sber partners, while now they can buy insurance from our subsidiary, SberInsurance. Sber's auto insurance marketplace enjoys popularity, seeing about one million unique users a month. After marketing MTPL policies, the marketplace will definitely continue its work, remaining an open platform that other market players can join. At the same time, I am certain that SberInsurance will take its rightful place not only on the Sber marketplace but on the entire auto insurance market. The company will expand its sales network outside the bank perimeter, using its own as well as partner channels."

Mikhail Volkov, CEO, SberInsurance:

"By entering the MTPL insurance market we have completed building our product offering. Our clients can now enjoy the entire range of insurance services. A few months back, we entered the VHI market, while today we have marketed our MTPL policies. This segment accounts for approximately one-fifth of the entire insurance market, and in the next 2-3 years we are set to become a leader. We are certain that customers will appreciate our offers because we deliver high service quality and a nice price difference. What is also important is that we are doing our best to ensure convenience for customers. The product is available through any of Sber's sales channels, including the bank's retail network, which makes it as accessible as possible for any user. It is also convenient for our bank clients who can take out a policy in a simple way using Sber ID."

To take out a SberInsurance MTPL policy, the client will need three documents: a vehicle license or registration certificate, passport, and driver's license. The entire procedure will take a few minutes regardless of the purchase channel. The policy will be emailed to the client immediately after the payment. You don't need to print it out, knowing the series and number or saving its image to the phone is enough.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 09:01:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 501 B 34 325 M 34 325 M
Net income 2021 1 126 B 15 456 M 15 456 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,46x
Yield 2021 8,09%
Capitalization 7 585 B 104 B 104 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 276 068
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 336,86 RUB
Average target price 399,68 RUB
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK24.26%104 288
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.53%499 410
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.13%362 514
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%243 172
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%198 035
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY55.80%193 083