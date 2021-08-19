Log in
PJSC SBERBANK

PJSC Sberbank : SberInsurance insures WTC Moscow for RUB 42.7 bn

08/19/2021
SberInsurance, a Sberbank subsidiary, has insured World Trade Center Moscow, one of Russia's largest business parks, for RUB 42.7 bn.

The insurance covers the interior and exterior decoration, structural elements, engineering equipment of the congress center, the Crowne Plaza Moscow WTC and Holiday Inn Express Moscow-Khovrino hotels, parking lots and several other premises, along with the Eridan apartment complex. All facilities are protected from a wide range of risks, such as fires, lightning strikes, gas explosions, natural hazards, falling flying objects and wrongful acts of third parties.

World Trade Center Moscow is one of the capital's biggest business venues hosting top tier events. Choosing a reliable partner is a guarantee that in the case of an insured event, mixed-use buildings like that will settle their losses fast. We are pleased that our terms have met the high standards of the policyholder. Moving forward, we are set to increase our share in the corporate property insurance market, and the agreement with such a major client as WTC Moscow is a big step toward it.

Mikhail Volkov

CEO, SberInsurance

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 10:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 500 B 33 714 M 33 714 M
Net income 2021 1 126 B 15 180 M 15 180 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,48x
Yield 2021 8,06%
Capitalization 7 609 B 103 B 103 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 276 068
Free-Float 45,3%
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK24.65%103 129
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.56%464 897
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.58%343 244
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.72%243 090
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.91%208 898
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.95%196 985