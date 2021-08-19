PJSC Sberbank : SberInsurance insures WTC Moscow for RUB 42.7 bn

SberInsurance, a Sberbank subsidiary, has insured World Trade Center Moscow, one of Russia's largest business parks, for RUB 42.7 bn.

The insurance covers the interior and exterior decoration, structural elements, engineering equipment of the congress center, the Crowne Plaza Moscow WTC and Holiday Inn Express Moscow-Khovrino hotels, parking lots and several other premises, along with the Eridan apartment complex. All facilities are protected from a wide range of risks, such as fires, lightning strikes, gas explosions, natural hazards, falling flying objects and wrongful acts of third parties.

World Trade Center Moscow is one of the capital's biggest business venues hosting top tier events. Choosing a reliable partner is a guarantee that in the case of an insured event, mixed-use buildings like that will settle their losses fast. We are pleased that our terms have met the high standards of the policyholder. Moving forward, we are set to increase our share in the corporate property insurance market, and the agreement with such a major client as WTC Moscow is a big step toward it.

Mikhail Volkov