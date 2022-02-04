PJSC Sberbank : SberInsurance offers 25% off Injury Protection policies between February 4 and 20

Sber subsidiary SberInsurance offers Injury Protection policies with a 25% discount between February 4 and 20, 2022, in the SberBank Online and SberBusiness mobile applications and Sber branches to those who use the SAVE25 promo code.

The program covers the risks of both domestic injuries (such as burns or dislocations) and those sustained while playing amateur sports or in an accident. The policy is valid worldwide 24/7. Up to six people can be insured with one policy, and the maximum term is five years.

When encountering an insured event, you can independently apply for medical assistance, and then submit an application and the necessary documents to receive a payout in the SberInsurance mobile application. The payout will compensate for the money you spend on treatment.

Denis Kuzmin, director of Protective Insurance Products and Services, Sberbank:

"The risk of an injury is especially high during the winter: ice, snowdrifts, slippery sidewalks. You never know where you can slip and what the consequences will be. An insurance policy will help protect your wallet from the cost of treatment, saving not only money but also your mental energy. An important upside of the SberInsurance program is that it can be issued by subscription for a period of one month or more. Statistical data prove that this format is very popular: it accounts for about one-third of all online sales."