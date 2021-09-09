PJSC Sberbank : SberInsurance offers small and micro businesses comprehensive risk insurance under 360˚ Protection program

Sber subsidiary SberInsurance has launched a comprehensive risk insurance program titled 360˚ Protection. As First Deputy Chairman of the Sberbank Executive Board Alexander Vedyakhin said at the Eastern Economic Forum, this type of insurance program enables individual entrepreneurs and small businesses to protect everything they need to protect under one policy: property, finances, their employees' health, and civil liability. The policy can be taken out online or at any SberBank branch.

Under the conditions of the program, the client's property is insured against the most common risks, including fire, lightning strikes, gas explosions, and the unlawful actions of third parties. Protection is also extended to cash in cash registers and safes. If an insured event occurs, the company will reimburse the client's losses and legal expenses upon receipt of tax documentation. The program also entails compensation for involuntary business downtime as the result of an insured event.

Accident insurance is available for employees, including compensation for employees on sick leave due to injury, as well as remote medical consultations. The client can also enable additional options.

Business is inextricably linked to a variety of risks that may negatively affect an enterprise's activity and may even lead to its forced closure. It is not always possible to predict the consequences, which is why it is important to provide for maximum insurance coverage to ensure compensation in case of unforeseen situations. SberInsurance strives to meet the needs of all kinds of businesses: we develop special offers upon request for major corporations and create practical and convenient out-of-the-box products for small and micro businesses. Our 360˚ Protection program will help clients not only protect their business from major risks, but also simplify the auditing process. Instead of signing up for four different programs, they can now choose a single universal program and will no longer have to keep track of when their other policies expire or set up a payment schedule.

Alexander Vedyakhin

First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

SberInsurance provides a wide range of insurance coverage to small and micro businesses. In addition to property protection, the company also offers environmental liability insurance under the Green Umbrella program. It provides for compensation for expenses related to cleaning up spills or leakages of hazardous substances, investigation of the causes of the accident, and legal support, as well as compensation for damage and injury caused to the lives and health of third parties. The maximum insurance protection amount is RUB 15 mn. The program is an online calculator that clients can use to configure the required insurance coverage amount. The product is geared toward entrepreneurs who work with potentially dangerous substances (gas stations, vehicle servicing points, dry cleaners, print shops, etc.). Take out an insurance policy at any SberBank branch or on the website.