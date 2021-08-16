PJSC Sberbank : SberSpasibo changing loyalty program terms to promote cashless payments

SberSpasibo, Sberbank's loyalty program, is introducing changes to the terms outlining privilege levels designed to incentivize customers to make cashless payments even more often.

Starting September 1, 2021, SberSpasibo is changing the conditions regulating level-to-level transitions, allowing clients who make more purchases with their cards and withdraw cash less to reach the top level faster.

To reach the Thank You Very Much level, your card payments need to exceed 75% of your purchases; with Thank You So Much, the metric must exceed 80% of all card payments; with More than Thank You it should go beyond 90%.

Additionally, the clients at Thank You So Much and More than Thank You levels will enjoy higher reward points with the following categories that used to be charged, but are now available for free: Health and Sport & Fitness. The categories also used to be available in exchange for reward points.

Holders of social and youth cards can still enjoy the following mechanics: should a participant fail to check some of the boxes, they will still be entitled to 0.5% of purchase value in reward points in the All Purchases category and up to 30% in reward points when buying from loyalty program partners. Starting with Thank You Very Much and at higher levels, social and youth segments will receive 1% of the purchase value in reward points. In addition to the currently available categories where you get more rewards points, holders of social cards can activate the Goods for Kids category to receive 3% in reward points back, while the currently available categories in the youth segment will add two new optional categories with more points: Online Games and Education, which will generate 5% in rewards points back for youth card holders.

The privilege of increased rewards points is already available to SberCard holders, who are entitled to 10% in points at any gas stations, 5% in any cafés and restaurants, and unlimited card-to-card remittances, along with other advantages. On top of that, if customers have a SberPrime+ subscription, they will receive 10% of purchase value in reward points when using Citymobil, 5% in points when shopping with SberMarket, and can take advantage of many other privileges. Effective September 1, the earning of reward points will be suspended for Momentum cardholders regardless of the transactions they make.

More details regarding the terms of the campaign are available at: https://spasibosberbank.ru/news/urovni/vazhnye-izmeneniya-v-sberspasibo

According to our analysts, program participants have shown increased non-cash behavior over the last year, as compared to previous years. Cashless transactions keep growing in number, which is gratifying, especially given that non-cash payments are fully secure and usually come with much better deals. Due to this trend, we have decided to support customers' financial literacy and revamp the program a little while further focusing on the promotion of non-cash payments. At the same time, we have supplemented these changes with some more advantageous privileges.

Andrey Pisarev