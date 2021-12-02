PJSC Sberbank : Sberbank grows its SME business loan portfolio by 40% in 12M

Sber has reinforced its leadership in the lending market for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in 2021, with its loan portfolio for SMEs up 39% year-to-date. Reaching RUB 2.9 tn, it is RUB 800 bn more y-o-y. Sber's share in the SME lending market jumped to 41% from 36%.

Anatoly Popov, deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

"SME lending is a priority for the bank. Not only has our SME loan portfolio been growing over the past few years, but the rate of this growth is accelerating every year. Today, our SME portfolio is already approaching RUB 3 tn. We are still actively engaged in the implementation of concessional lending programs, with the loan portfolio of SMEs with state support surpassing RUB 750 bn. We have recently joined the resumed 8.5% lending program for small and medium-sized businesses implemented by the SME Corporation and the Bank of Russia. The total value of applications the bank received from entrepreneurs has already topped RUB 5 bn. In addition, we have restructured more than 14,000 loans for SMEs with the value of RUB 25 bn since the beginning of the year."

Sber is proactive when developing and introducing new products and services for small and medium-sized businesses. Payment posting time was reduced to one second, and payments became available 24/7. For small and micro-sized business customers, Sber has online lending, with decisions taking three minutes or more for one-half of the online loans. Almost 100% of financial products were digitalized in the SberBusiness online banking solution over the last three years, with more than 50 non-banking services for doing business available to customers. The number of SberBusiness users currently stands at 2.4 million.