Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Sberbank : Sberbank grows its SME business loan portfolio by 40% in 12M

12/02/2021 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sber has reinforced its leadership in the lending market for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in 2021, with its loan portfolio for SMEs up 39% year-to-date. Reaching RUB 2.9 tn, it is RUB 800 bn more y-o-y. Sber's share in the SME lending market jumped to 41% from 36%.

Anatoly Popov, deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

"SME lending is a priority for the bank. Not only has our SME loan portfolio been growing over the past few years, but the rate of this growth is accelerating every year. Today, our SME portfolio is already approaching RUB 3 tn. We are still actively engaged in the implementation of concessional lending programs, with the loan portfolio of SMEs with state support surpassing RUB 750 bn. We have recently joined the resumed 8.5% lending program for small and medium-sized businesses implemented by the SME Corporation and the Bank of Russia. The total value of applications the bank received from entrepreneurs has already topped RUB 5 bn. In addition, we have restructured more than 14,000 loans for SMEs with the value of RUB 25 bn since the beginning of the year."

Sber is proactive when developing and introducing new products and services for small and medium-sized businesses. Payment posting time was reduced to one second, and payments became available 24/7. For small and micro-sized business customers, Sber has online lending, with decisions taking three minutes or more for one-half of the online loans. Almost 100% of financial products were digitalized in the SberBusiness online banking solution over the last three years, with more than 50 non-banking services for doing business available to customers. The number of SberBusiness users currently stands at 2.4 million.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 18:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
01:01pPJSC SBERBANK : Sberbank grows its SME business loan portfolio by 40% in 12M
PU
05:31aPJSC SBERBANK : SberZ entrepreneurship talent program opens registration for schoolchildre..
PU
05:11aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber closes pilot soft lending deal in data system for digital agribusines..
PU
04:41aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber and market leaders hold the first conference on the establishment of ..
PU
04:41aPJSC SBERBANK : SberInsurance on cyber threats Russians fear the most
PU
04:41aPJSC SBERBANK : KOROCHE podcast – new version launch together with Sber
PU
04:41aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber Discusses Forming the National ESG Alliance with Leading Russian Comp..
PU
12/01PJSC SBERBANK : Sber receives Banking Tech Awards
PU
11/30PJSC SBERBANK : Adoption of AI-powered processes on Pulse HR platform to reach 94% in 2022
PU
11/30Novatek Secures $11 Billion Loan Agreements For Arctic LNG 2 Project
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 518 B 34 215 M 34 215 M
Net income 2021 1 262 B 17 155 M 17 155 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,71x
Yield 2021 9,03%
Capitalization 7 404 B 101 B 101 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 328,82 RUB
Average target price 429,43 RUB
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK21.29%100 360
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.25%466 607
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.64%358 790
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.90%241 327
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.74%198 183
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY56.43%188 237