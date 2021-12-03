Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
PJSC Sberbank : Sberbank life insurance's diability payouts overshoot RUB 5 bn in three years

12/03/2021 | 09:02am EST
Sberbank life insurance has paid over RUB 5 bn on products that include the risk of disability to 24,000 clients in less than three years. By early November 2021 alone, over RUB 1.7 bn was paid, which is more than in 12M 2019.

Evgeny Shchelkanov, managing director, Sberbank life insurance:

"December 3 is International Day of Persons with Disabilities. According to statistical data, more than 11 million people have some form of disability in Russia alone. The challenge for insurers is to provide financial protection and coping tools in the event of a disability. This money can be used to pay for medical services, repay loans, or used in any other way."

Life and health can be protected through an insurance policy. Most Sberbank life insurance programs cover disability risks, including insurance for personal loans, mortgages, and endowment life insurance.

Credit life insurance (insurance for general purpose loans and mortgages) accounted for most of the company's disability risk payments in 2019-2021 and stood at RUB 4.5 bn.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 14:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 518 B 34 230 M 34 230 M
Net income 2021 1 262 B 17 163 M 17 163 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,65x
Yield 2021 9,12%
Capitalization 7 329 B 99 573 M 99 643 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 325,50 RUB
Average target price 429,43 RUB
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK20.07%99 573
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.87%476 418
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.64%367 384
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%242 804
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.79%201 980
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY62.06%195 016