PJSC Sberbank : Sberbank receives highest anti-corruption raring among Russian businesses

The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs has unveiled the second anti-corruption ranking of Russian businesses. The ranking was compiled after an independent audit of anti-bribery compliance management across 59 top businesses in Russia. Sber scored 100%, which corresponds to A1 rating - Organizations/companies with the highest corruption combating level and lowest level of corruption risks.

The independent examination that is part of the ranking complied with the criteria of the international standard ISO 37001:2016 "Anti-bribery management systems - Requirements with guidance for use" and the Anti-Corruption Charter of Russian Businesses. Detailed results can be found on the official websites of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and the Anti-Corruption Charter of Russian Businesses in the Anti-Corruption Rating section, as well as on the Sber website in the Compliance section.