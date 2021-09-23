Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
PJSC Sberbank : Sberbank receives highest anti-corruption raring among Russian businesses

09/23/2021
The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs has unveiled the second anti-corruption ranking of Russian businesses. The ranking was compiled after an independent audit of anti-bribery compliance management across 59 top businesses in Russia. Sber scored 100%, which corresponds to A1 rating - Organizations/companies with the highest corruption combating level and lowest level of corruption risks.

The independent examination that is part of the ranking complied with the criteria of the international standard ISO 37001:2016 "Anti-bribery management systems - Requirements with guidance for use" and the Anti-Corruption Charter of Russian Businesses. Detailed results can be found on the official websites of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and the Anti-Corruption Charter of Russian Businesses in the Anti-Corruption Rating section, as well as on the Sber website in the Compliance section.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 14:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 500 B 34 379 M 34 379 M
Net income 2021 1 126 B 15 480 M 15 480 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,30x
Yield 2021 8,30%
Capitalization 7 395 B 102 B 102 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 276 068
Free-Float 45,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 328,42 RUB
Average target price 398,31 RUB
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK21.14%101 699
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.39%465 883
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.43%337 774
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.30%240 100
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY56.00%193 330
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.42%191 720