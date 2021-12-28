PJSC Sberbank : Sberbank's Center for Macroeconomic Research summarizes 2021 and publishes expectations for 2022

Rapid economic recovery and a simultaneous spike in inflation, synchronized price rises and three major global risks for the future - Sberbank's Center for Macroeconomic Research (CMR) has summarized 2021 in global markets and outlined what to expect in 2022.

The CMR study notes that the main economic trend for 2021 is rapid recovery from the coronacrisis. The GDP of a number of countries, including the USA and Russia, exceeded 2019 levels. This was due both to the nature of the crisis (the result of deliberate restrictions) and to the scale of government programs supporting the economy.

At the same time, global consumption patterns have changed, with the population shifting from services to manufactured goods. Global trade has significantly surpassed pre-crisis levels. These changes brought about an increased burden on logistics chains, with some COVID-19-related restrictions remaining in place. Freight costs rose substantially. Commodities, metals, financial assets, and real estate rose significantly and simultaneously last year. This was largely the result of low interest rates.

These factors led to global inflation accelerating from 2.1% to 5.7% y-o-y by mid-December. As a result, some central banks have moved to raise interest rates and toughen rhetoric. According to the CMR study, inflation is likely to remain elevated in 2022, although it will drop from its 2021 peaks.

Severe toughening of monetary policy, if it occurs, could lead to a fall in stock markets and the real estate market. The most significant stock market gains are to be found in the USA. Japan, China, and the EU countries are the most vulnerable to a global stock market decline. Real estate prices in the US are rising faster than rent, which could be an indicator of a bubble. Corporate debt has resumed its rise against the background of the pandemic. High-risk US debt is a significant threat.

The CMR expects the logistics crisis to persist in 2022, although supply chain disruptions may ease. Oil market deficits are likely to turn into surpluses, pushing prices down (mainly against a backdrop of accelerating production growth). The CMR also expects tensions and high prices in the gas market to persist, with European supplies not likely to normalize until 2H 2022.

Oleg Zamulin, director of the Center for Macroeconomic Research, Sberbank:

"The rapid recovery of economies to pre-crisis levels, together with optimistic expectations of further growth, creates a deceptive sense of stability. Nevertheless, we have highlighted a number of risks that could result in significant adjustment of our baseline forecast. Firstly, the risk of the pandemic: there are still high risks of new strains of COVID-19 with unpredictable properties and consequences of spread. The second risk is accelerating inflation and rising rates. If inflationary pressures intensify, central banks will be required to take more decisive steps to tighten their monetary policy. This could result in renewed decline in developed economies, as well as capital outflow from emerging markets and a weakening of their currencies. Finally, the third risk is an escalation of the conflict between China and Taiwan. This scenario poses significant risks to the semiconductor market. We estimate that a one-year shutdown of semiconductor production in Taiwan would cost the global economy around 0.8 percentage points in growth, or USD 750 bn."

With regard to the Russian market, the report states that active easing of COVID-19 restrictions has led to the national economy recovering rapidly after its decline last year. The CMR estimates that GDP will rise by 4.4% in 2021 after dropping to 3% the previous year. Alongside external shocks, increasing demand brought about the acceleration of inflation from 4.9% y-o-y in December of last year to 8.4% y-o-y in November.

The CMR expects Russia to see moderate economic growth next year due to the conclusion of the recovery period, tightening of monetary policy, and normalization of fiscal policy. Russian GDP growth in 2022 could be closer to 2.5%. The slowdown in activity and exhaustion of temporary factors will contribute to lower inflation. The CMR estimates that inflation could slow down to 4.5% y-o-y by the end of next year. In this regard, the Bank of Russia may relax its monetary policy as early as H2 2022.