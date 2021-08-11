PJSC Sberbank : SmartSpeech now available on SberCloud

SmartSpeech, a SberDevices service allowing businesses to use speech technology without incurring extra costs on its development and purchase of equipment, is the first ML- and AI-powered partner product to become available via the high-performance SberCloud infrastructure.

SmartSpeech is capable of highly accurate speech recognition and synthesis in Russian. It can be used to create new products and services and equip current ones with advanced speech technologies.

SberCloud clients can utilize SmartSpeech when creating chat bots, voice assistants, and use it in voice menus, call centers, online stores, support services, when voicing websites, and in a raft of other scenarios.

SberCloud users can now develop, deploy and scale their products on the ML Space platform and integrate them with SmartSpeech, a ready-made speech synthesis and recognition service.

If you need to retrain a synthesis or speech recognition model for a product, then you can use a pre-trained speech recognition model from the ML tools DataHub marketplace in ML Space SberCloud. And there is the largest Russian-language hand-marked speech dataset Golos, on which the SberDevices team worked.

SmartSpeech and SberCloud's ML Space platform significantly simplify and accelerate the implementation of speech technology and interfaces into products and services.

SmartSpeech will be available free of charge up until the end of 2021, and it can be used to get the job done right now.

More information about the terms of use for SmartSpeech on SberCloud is available here.

Any Russian entrepreneur, a startup or a large company can receive a grant of up to a million rubles from SberCloud to create machine learning technology on the ML Space platform and integrate it into their products.

The first launch of a partner AI service is a milestone for SberCloud, and there is a reason why SmartSpeech was chosen for that. It was developed by our co-workers from SberDevices with the use of our ML Space cloud platform. This partnership is another showcase for the Sber ecosystem's upsides. We are confident that the integration between SmartSpeech and SberCloud services will equip our clients with the best tools for speech technology, a key AI and ML track. Speech recognition and synthesis are already being widely and successfully used in ecosystem's products and services, whereas SmartSpeech availability on SberCloud makes it accessible to as many business users as possible across industries.

Yevgeny Kolbin

CEO, SberCloud

Speech technologies are now in great demand, their adoption and use is much cheaper than the work of human operators and announcers, and they streamline interaction with clients. Switching to an interactive voice menu or answering machine helps to cope with routine requests faster and partially removes the workload for contact center employees, allowing them to spend more time on customers. So, when callers name the service they are looking for, they are either put through to a specific human operator, or receive an immediate response from the virtual one. SmartSpeech can also be used on websites, applications, or smart devices to voice content and commands, or for voice input. We at SberDevices are very pleased that our service has become the first partner AI service on SberCloud and we are confident that cloud users will find suitable integration scenarios for SmartSpeech.

Denis Filippov

CTO, SberDevices

ML Space SberCloud is a full-cycle ML development platform used for collaboration between DS teams to create, train and deploy machine learning models. The platform has integrated tools familiar to data scientists, as well as pre-installed popular libraries and frameworks. ML Space allows you to accelerate, optimize and simplify model training, data preprocessing and model deployment on a high-performance infrastructure (up to 1,000+ GPU Tesla v100) of Russia's fastest supercomputer, the Christofari, for their subsequent implementation in microservices, functions and business applications.

SberCloud (OOO Oblachnye Tekhnologii, or Cloud Technologies LLC) is Sber ecosystem's cloud platform. The company offers a wide range of infrastructure and platform cloud solutions, as well as tools for working with artificial intelligence based on the Christofari supercomputer, which is the highest performance computer cluster in Russia. SberCloud's IT platforms and services are at the core of the Sber digital ecosystem being also available to external customers, such as companies and governmental organizations.

is a Sber ecosystem company and a center of expertise on AI-based solutions in fields such as speech technology, natural language processing, and face and voice biometrics. Established in May 2019, the company also focuses on creating smart devices for end users and corporate clients.