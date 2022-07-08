PJSC Sberbank : The composition of the Board of Directors of JSC "National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" has been changed
The composition of the Board of Directors of JSC "National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" has been changed
/KASE, July 8, 2022/ - JSC "National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" (Nur- Sultan), whose bonds are on the official list of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), informed KASE that the following changes were made to the composition of the company's Board of Directors by the decision of the sole shareholder dated July 1, 2022: - excluded Ong Boon Hwi - independent director; - elected B.B. Zhamishev - independent Director. Taking into account the changes, the Board of Directors of JSC "National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" consists of six people: John Dudas, Zhamishev B.B., Luka Sutera, Kuantyrov A.S., Satkaliev A.M., Suleimenov T.M. This information is posted - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/SKKZ/skkz_board_changes_010722_4450.pdf [2022-07-08]