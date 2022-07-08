Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-06
133.09 RUB   -0.68%
10:04aPJSC SBERBANK : The composition of the Board of Directors of JSC "National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" has been changed
PU
06:49aGazprombank examines options for Swiss unit
RE
07/07Russia's Sberbank re-uses bank card chips to combat shortage
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Sberbank : The composition of the Board of Directors of JSC "National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" has been changed

07/08/2022 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The composition of the Board of Directors of JSC "National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" has been changed
08.07.22 19:50
/KASE, July 8, 2022/ - JSC "National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" (Nur- Sultan), whose bonds are on the official list of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), informed KASE that the following changes were made to the composition of the company's Board of Directors by the decision of the sole shareholder dated July 1, 2022: - excluded Ong Boon Hwi - independent director; - elected B.B. Zhamishev - independent Director. Taking into account the changes, the Board of Directors of JSC "National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" consists of six people: John Dudas, Zhamishev B.B., Luka Sutera, Kuantyrov A.S., Satkaliev A.M., Suleimenov T.M. This information is posted - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/SKKZ/skkz_board_changes_010722_4450.pdf [2022-07-08]

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 14:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
10:04aPJSC SBERBANK : The composition of the Board of Directors of JSC "National Welfare Fund "S..
PU
06:49aGazprombank examines options for Swiss unit
RE
07/07Russia's Sberbank re-uses bank card chips to combat shortage
RE
07/07PJSC SBERBANK : S.S. Tyutebayev was elected Acting Chairman of the Management Board of Sam..
PU
07/07PJSC SBERBANK : Board of Directors of Samruk-Energy JSC was changed
PU
07/05Russian rouble falls to 2-week low, Rusal shares leap on merger talk
RE
07/04Rouble slides to 2-week low as market awaits clarity on interventions
RE
07/04PJSC SBERBANK : NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC provided an update on the restructuring process of t..
PU
07/01Russian state companies hike salaries amid double-digit inflation
RE
07/01Swiss Financial Watchdog Authorizes Sberbank Switzerland to Settle Creditor Claims
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 848 B 44 382 M 44 382 M
Net income 2022 720 B 11 216 M 11 216 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 21,5%
Capitalization 2 989 B 46 576 M 46 576 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 287 866
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 133,09 RUB
Average target price 441,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 231%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Taras Skvortsov Finance Director
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Gennady Georgiyevich Melikian Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-54.67%46 576
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.34%336 938
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.39%256 692
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.95%238 756
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.52%168 330
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-17.67%152 069