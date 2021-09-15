Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
PJSC Sberbank : Vaccination rate among Sber employees reaches 81%

09/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Eighty-one per cent of Sber employees have been vaccinated with at least one component against COVID-19, while at Sber branches working with customers offline, the metric reaches 82%. The vaccination rate added 2% between August 30 and September 5 alone. This high vaccination rate ensures the faster achievement of herd immunity inside the bank while reducing the number of new cases among employees.

Vaccination rate at Sber is growing by the week, which is great news. This means that everything we do is not in vain. The dynamics benefit not only the general well-being of the team but also the health situation in our entire country. We strive to make Sber a COVID-free company. Almost half of our branches throughout Russia have 100% vaccination rates among employees. This way we protect our employees as well as our customers.

Stanislav Kuznetsov

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 500 B 34 427 M 34 427 M
Net income 2021 1 126 B 15 501 M 15 501 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,28x
Yield 2021 8,33%
Capitalization 7 368 B 101 B 101 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 276 068
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 327,23 RUB
Average target price 398,01 RUB
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK20.70%101 171
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.80%469 350
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.44%335 250
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%246 331
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.54%206 121
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.58%189 100