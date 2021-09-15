PJSC Sberbank : Vaccination rate among Sber employees reaches 81%

Eighty-one per cent of Sber employees have been vaccinated with at least one component against COVID-19, while at Sber branches working with customers offline, the metric reaches 82%. The vaccination rate added 2% between August 30 and September 5 alone. This high vaccination rate ensures the faster achievement of herd immunity inside the bank while reducing the number of new cases among employees.

Vaccination rate at Sber is growing by the week, which is great news. This means that everything we do is not in vain. The dynamics benefit not only the general well-being of the team but also the health situation in our entire country. We strive to make Sber a COVID-free company. Almost half of our branches throughout Russia have 100% vaccination rates among employees. This way we protect our employees as well as our customers.

Stanislav Kuznetsov