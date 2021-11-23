PJSC Sberbank : Video clip by Sber wins at Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards

"Sber 2020 - The Year of Transformation" won a Silver Dolphin award in the Corporate Video category at the prestigious Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards, an international festival honoring the world's finest corporate films, online media productions, and documentaries.

Two of Sber's educational projects also received finalist certificates.

The "Modern Digital Technologies" 14-clip series received a finalist certificate in the Magazine, Blog & Web-TV Videos category. The project is intended to popularize the idea of digital transformation, help people learn the necessary skills, and motivate them to participate in shaping Russia's digital economy. The project stands out for its accessible presentation and engaging video blog format. The clips are part of the eponymous educational course. Training in basic knowledge of the digital economy is available not only to Sber employees, but also to viewers of the Okko online movie theater. Over 200,000 people have already viewed the "Modern Digital Technologies" course to date.

Sber's "Power of Competencies" interactive series received a finalist certificate in the Interactive Videos category. Sber's updated 2023 Competency Model highlights the key skills of the future that will help employees cope with new challenges and non-standard tasks and meet the requirements of the new landscape of the next few years. In the interactive series "The Power of Competencies," the user engages with the content and helps the main character find the right solutions and influences the course of events. The film illustrates the value of corporate competencies, inspiring employees to develop the necessary skills.

Vladislav Kreynin, senior vice president, director of the Marketing and Communications Department, Sberbank:

"Today Sber is an ecosystem of services powered by innovation, comfort, and technology. We combined imagery, the idea of transformation, and contemporary motifs in a video celebrating the global transformation of Sber's business. The result is a short inspiring movie that goes beyond standard corporate reports. We are delighted that our vibrant work was highly praised by global film and media experts and that our training videos were included in the finalists and were also awarded prizes in the competition."

The Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards are one of the biggest festivals honoring the world's finest corporate films, online media productions, and documentaries. The festival was founded in 2010 by Filmservice International. The international jury includes Oscar and Emmy winners, corporate and media professionals, film experts, and marketing and communications professionals. In 2021, the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards attracted almost 900 entries, with 205 films making it to the finals and 144 receiving Dolphin Trophies.