Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Sberbank : Warehouse complex in Rostov-on-Don joins Sber Rental Business 7 mutual fund

12/14/2021 | 04:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sber Real Estate Funds has purchased a warehouse complex in the industrial park PNK Park Rostov-on-Don. The complex is now part of Sber Rental Business 7, a closed-end mutual fund, and is its first asset. Sber Rental Business 7 shares are geared toward unaccredited investors: anyone can buy them in SberBank Online and invest from RUB 300,000.

Sber Rental Business 7 invests in high quality commercial real estate assets in the interest of its shareholders. The purpose of the fund is to generate income from the lease and sale of real property. The fund acquires real estate built and leased out on a long-term basis, which reduces the risks for shareholders.

A Class A warehouse complex, PNK Park Rostov-on-Don is located close to the federal highway M-4 and Novocherkasskoe highway, 29 km away from Platov airport. The warehouse was put into operation in 2020. The leasable area is 35,500 square meters. The main tenants of the building are the largest countrywide retailers, DNS and Detsky Mir, who have long-term lease agreements.

Ekaterina Chernykh, CEO, Sber Real Estate Funds:

"The warehouse in Rostov-on-Don is the first facility for the Sber Rental Business 7 fund. The pandemic and lockdowns have spurred the growth of online retail, which required storage space. This gave a powerful impetus to the development of this commercial real estate segment. Russia lacks high-quality logistics real estate. As a result, there is a strong increase in rental rates and the cost of property. Inflation and rising prices for construction materials take their tall, too. We strive to ensure that the fund includes all the main types of commercial real estate, which will diversify the portfolio. At the same time, logistics complexes will remain the main focus for this fund."

Closed-end mutual funds are designed for collective investing in real estate, allowing investors with small capital to own large and high-quality real property. CEMFs have an attractive return-to-risk ratio. In 9M 2021, collective investments in commercial real estate through Sber's closed-end mutual funds exceeded RUB 65 bn.

Sber's CEMFs invest in existing and construction-stage property across liquid locations of Moscow, Moscow Region, St. Petersburg, Sverdlovsk Region, Novosibirsk Region, Rostov Region.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 09:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
04:28aPJSC SBERBANK : Warehouse complex in Rostov-on-Don joins Sber Rental Business 7 mutual fun..
PU
03:48aSETTLING THINGS LIKE NEIGHBORS : how Russians handle disputes with people who live nearby
PU
02:58aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber's New Year discounts begin
PU
12/13PJSC SBERBANK : Sber granting Gazprom Neft RUB 15 bn in a green loan
PU
12/13PJSC SBERBANK : Sber and DOGMA offer mortgages on developer website for the first time in ..
PU
12/13PJSC SBERBANK : Sber divesting VisionLabs
PU
12/13PJSC SBERBANK : Sber and Cian launch LOC-powered online settlements for pre-owned property..
PU
12/13PJSC SBERBANK : Sber improves its scores in leading ESG ratings dramatically
PU
12/13SBERDESIGN CONF : digital product design, ESG, metauniverses, and ethics
PU
12/13PJSC SBERBANK : Sber introduces free corporate service facilitating work with self-employe..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 516 B 34 248 M 34 248 M
Net income 2021 1 260 B 17 154 M 17 154 M
Net cash 2021 2 067 B 28 129 M 28 129 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,93x
Yield 2021 10,5%
Capitalization 6 363 B 86 354 M 86 603 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 282,57 RUB
Average target price 443,75 RUB
Spread / Average Target 57,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK8.82%86 354
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.77%466 696
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION43.78%356 662
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%244 336
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.27%208 651
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.90%193 620