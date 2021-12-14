PJSC Sberbank : Warehouse complex in Rostov-on-Don joins Sber Rental Business 7 mutual fund

Sber Real Estate Funds has purchased a warehouse complex in the industrial park PNK Park Rostov-on-Don. The complex is now part of Sber Rental Business 7, a closed-end mutual fund, and is its first asset. Sber Rental Business 7 shares are geared toward unaccredited investors: anyone can buy them in SberBank Online and invest from RUB 300,000.

Sber Rental Business 7 invests in high quality commercial real estate assets in the interest of its shareholders. The purpose of the fund is to generate income from the lease and sale of real property. The fund acquires real estate built and leased out on a long-term basis, which reduces the risks for shareholders.

A Class A warehouse complex, PNK Park Rostov-on-Don is located close to the federal highway M-4 and Novocherkasskoe highway, 29 km away from Platov airport. The warehouse was put into operation in 2020. The leasable area is 35,500 square meters. The main tenants of the building are the largest countrywide retailers, DNS and Detsky Mir, who have long-term lease agreements.

Ekaterina Chernykh, CEO, Sber Real Estate Funds:

"The warehouse in Rostov-on-Don is the first facility for the Sber Rental Business 7 fund. The pandemic and lockdowns have spurred the growth of online retail, which required storage space. This gave a powerful impetus to the development of this commercial real estate segment. Russia lacks high-quality logistics real estate. As a result, there is a strong increase in rental rates and the cost of property. Inflation and rising prices for construction materials take their tall, too. We strive to ensure that the fund includes all the main types of commercial real estate, which will diversify the portfolio. At the same time, logistics complexes will remain the main focus for this fund."

Closed-end mutual funds are designed for collective investing in real estate, allowing investors with small capital to own large and high-quality real property. CEMFs have an attractive return-to-risk ratio. In 9M 2021, collective investments in commercial real estate through Sber's closed-end mutual funds exceeded RUB 65 bn.

Sber's CEMFs invest in existing and construction-stage property across liquid locations of Moscow, Moscow Region, St. Petersburg, Sverdlovsk Region, Novosibirsk Region, Rostov Region.