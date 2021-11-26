PJSC Sberbank : “Sber for Children and Parents” program launches special Mother's Day project

The "Sber for Children and Parents" program has launched a special project for Mother's Day, available to a wide range of users on the SberIdea portal.

Established by presidential decree in 1998, Mother's Day is a relatively new holiday in Russia. On a global scale, the holiday has been around since ancient times. Every era has seen new traditions of celebration, but one thing has always remained constant: love and respect for mothers. The special project tells the story of Mother's Day from its inception to the present day.

Being a mom is a real job that requires different skills and abilities: stress tolerance, communication, creativity, multitasking, and more. Every mother has at least a few superhero skills, and they also learn all the time, everywhere. You likely know that you can learn useful things from anyone, even cartoon moms. The project website features five wonderful cartoon mothers - everyone's favourite Soyuzmultfilm cartoon characters - and tales about their superpowers.

Many years ago, the poet Sergey Mikhalkov wrote that "all mothers matter, all mothers are important." With the help of a special test, women can find out what kind of Sbermom they are and where to find the resources needed to conquer new heights. We are grateful to all mothers for their selfless labour. Happy Mother's Day!