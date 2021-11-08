Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
Pension boom: funds raised under new SberNPF IPP contracts increase 12-fold in 9 months

11/08/2021
Russians have begun to pay much more attention to saving for retirement. In the first nine months of 2021, the volume of funds invested by SberNPF clients in individual pension plans (IPPs) under new contracts increased 12-fold y-o-y. The number of new clients saving for retirement increased by a factor of 1.5 over the same period.

In January-September 2021, clients investing in the fund signed almost 50,000 new IPP contracts, 60% more than in Q1-3 2020. Russians were able to save 12 times more money, with funds raised under the new contracts rising to RUB 12 bn.

A third of all new IPP contracts this year were signed by Russians on Sber's digital platforms: on the fund's website and in the SberBank Online app. The increase in digital sales is due to the fund actively developing online services. Last year, the fund provided clients with the opportunity to activate IPP in the SberBank Online mobile app, and a "pension showcase" was organized in winter 2021, displaying current pension calculations for users. The pension showcase helps customers think about their own savings and boosts both savings in general and new contracts.

Alexander Zaretsky, CEO, SberNPF:

"More and more Russians are taking a conscious approach to saving up for retirement and understand that their own savings will help them maintain the same quality of life after they conclude their career. Our clients' average initial revenue for IPP through Sber's digital channels doubled y-o-y. In January-September 2021, it amounted to RUB 8,300."

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 09:57:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
