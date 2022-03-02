Log in
Equities
Russia
Moscow Micex - RTS
PJSC Sberbank
News
Summary
SBER
RU0009029540
PJSC SBERBANK
(SBER)
Report
Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS -
02/22 03:49:58 pm
131.12
RUB
-0.80%
12:41a
Russia’s sberbank says it will not be able to supply liquidity t…
RE
12:40a
Russia’s sberbank says it is leaving the european market…
RE
12:30a
EMEA MORNING BRIEFING
: Shares to Fall Again as Russia Targets Ukrainian Civilian Areas; Brent Tops $110
DJ
RUSSIAS SBERBANK SAYS IT IS LEAVING THE EUROPEAN MARKET…
03/02/2022 | 12:40am EST
03/02/2022 | 12:40am EST
RUSSIA’S SBERBANK SAYS IT IS LEAVING THE EUROPEAN MARKET
© Reuters 2022
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
12:41a
Russia’s sberbank says it will not be able to supply liquidity t…
RE
12:40a
Russia’s sberbank says it is leaving the european market…
RE
12:30a
EMEA MORNING BRIEFING
: Shares to Fall Again as Russia Targets Ukrainian Civilian Areas; B..
DJ
12:11a
Moody's Puts Sberbank, Credit Bank of Moscow On Review For Potential Downgrade
MT
03/01
Sberbank Expects No Significant Client Impact From New UK Sanctions
MT
03/01
Stoxx To Remove 61 Russian Groups From Indices Amid Extreme Market Conditions
MT
03/01
UK Government Imposes Additional Economic Sanctions on Russia, Bans Russian Ships From ..
MT
03/01
South Korea Sanctions Seven Russian Banks, Bans Trade in New Russian Bonds
DJ
03/01
Sberbank's Austrian Arm To Close As Russian Sanctions Bite
MT
03/01
Apple, Ford, other big US brands join corporate wave shunning Russia
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
2020
EXCLUSIVE
: Russian government tells state banks to ensure liquidity flow to Belarus lende..
RE
2019
Relentless rise of consumer debt in Russia fuels bubble fears for some
RE
2018
Russia's major state banks see forex outflow amid sanctions threats
RE
More recommendations
Financials
RUB
USD
Sales 2021
2 525 B
21 926 M
21 926 M
Net income 2021
1 252 B
10 872 M
10 872 M
Net cash 2021
2 067 B
17 949 M
17 949 M
P/E ratio 2021
2,28x
Yield 2021
22,1%
Capitalization
2 939 B
25 522 M
25 522 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,35x
EV / Sales 2022
0,24x
Nbr of Employees
281 690
Free-Float
45,3%
More Financials
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
130,50 RUB
Average target price
418,25 RUB
Spread / Average Target
220%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref
Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko
Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov
Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky
Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina
Director-Compliance Department
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK
-55.32%
25 522
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-6.56%
418 708
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-0.65%
356 685
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
6.14%
251 020
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
11.23%
203 583
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
3.14%
201 497
More Results
