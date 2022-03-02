Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
RUSSIAS SBERBANK SAYS IT IS LEAVING THE EUROPEAN MARKET…

03/02/2022 | 12:40am EST
RUSSIA’S SBERBANK SAYS IT IS LEAVING THE EUROPEAN MARKET


© Reuters 2022
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
12:41aRussia’s sberbank says it will not be able to supply liquidity t…
RE
12:40aRussia’s sberbank says it is leaving the european market…
RE
12:30aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Fall Again as Russia Targets Ukrainian Civilian Areas; B..
DJ
12:11aMoody's Puts Sberbank, Credit Bank of Moscow On Review For Potential Downgrade
MT
03/01Sberbank Expects No Significant Client Impact From New UK Sanctions
MT
03/01Stoxx To Remove 61 Russian Groups From Indices Amid Extreme Market Conditions
MT
03/01UK Government Imposes Additional Economic Sanctions on Russia, Bans Russian Ships From ..
MT
03/01South Korea Sanctions Seven Russian Banks, Bans Trade in New Russian Bonds
DJ
03/01Sberbank's Austrian Arm To Close As Russian Sanctions Bite
MT
03/01Apple, Ford, other big US brands join corporate wave shunning Russia
RE
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
Financials
Sales 2021 2 525 B 21 926 M 21 926 M
Net income 2021 1 252 B 10 872 M 10 872 M
Net cash 2021 2 067 B 17 949 M 17 949 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,28x
Yield 2021 22,1%
Capitalization 2 939 B 25 522 M 25 522 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 130,50 RUB
Average target price 418,25 RUB
Spread / Average Target 220%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-55.32%25 522
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.56%418 708
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.65%356 685
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%251 020
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.23%203 583
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.3.14%201 497