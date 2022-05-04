Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-28
128.80 RUB   +4.00%
04:33aFactbox-EU proposes toughest sanctions yet against Russia
RE
04:04aRouble jumps to around two-year high vs dollar, euro as EU ups sanctions
RE
03:55aEuropean Commission President Proposes Banning All Russian Oil Imports by 2022-End
MT
Rouble jumps to around two-year high vs dollar, euro as EU ups sanctions

05/04/2022 | 04:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Russian 100-rouble banknotes are placed on a cashier's desk at a supermarket in Tara

(Reuters) - The Russian rouble jumped on Wednesday to around a two-year high against both the dollar and the euro, retaining the support of hefty capital controls as the European Union proposed a new package of sanctions against Russia for events in Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia, as well as sanctioning its top bank and banning its broadcasters from European airwaves, in a bid to deepen Moscow's isolation.

By 0721 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% stronger against the dollar at 70.49, after touching 68.6250 in early trade, its strongest since June 2020.

It had gained 1.2% to trade at 73.84 versus the euro, earlier hitting 72.00, its strongest point since February 2020.

Movements on Russian markets are affected by the rouble being propped up by capital controls, while stocks are trading with a ban on short selling and foreign players barred from ditching shares in Russian companies without permission.

Market participants question if the current rate is sustainable in light of the curbs, after the rouble sank to a record low in early March as Western nations pounded Moscow and its financial system with unprecedented sanctions.

Russia's last-minute dollar bond payment on Friday, an apparent swerve to avoid default after previously vowing to pay only in roubles, helped relieve some pressure on its assets.

Shares in Sberbank rose 0.3% after the European Commission proposed removing Russia's biggest bank and two others from the international SWIFT transaction and messaging system in another blow to its financial system over the Ukraine conflict.

Veles Capital analysts said the sanctions on banks were unpleasant for the sector, but not critical.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.2% to 1,094.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% lower at 2,439.2 points.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
