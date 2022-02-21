Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rouble recovers from 1-week low to strengthen with Ukraine tensions in focus

02/21/2022 | 03:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble clipped a one-week low on Monday before firming past 77 against the dollar in volatile trading as investors digested the weekend's developments over Ukraine, amid hopes that diplomatic efforts will yield results.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.

By 0800 GMT, the rouble was up 0.5% against the dollar at 76.95, having touched 77.6950 in early trading, its weakest since Jan. 14, and firmed to as strong as 76.1450 before paring some gains.

It was steady versus the euro at 87.52, having also hit a one-week low earlier in the session.

"The week again opens to a wind of fragile hope on the geopolitical front," said BCS Global Markets, pointing to the proposed Putin-Biden summit and a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Feb. 24.

"All said, hope dies hard, but the risk of conflict lingers."

Russia has repeatedly rejected Western assertions that it plans to invade neighbouring Ukraine, but its assets have been hammered by fears of a military conflict that would almost certainly trigger sweeping new Western sanctions against Moscow.

Biden's administration has prepared an initial package of sanctions against Russia that includes barring U.S. financial institutions from processing transactions for major Russian banks, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Following the report, shares of Russia's top bank Sberbank fell 3.5%, underperforming the wider market, which had sunk to its lowest since Jan. 27. VTB was trading 1.6% lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2% at 1,363.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.9% lower at 3,329.5 points.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.5% at $93.07 a barrel.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Stephen Coates and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.08% 0.63412 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.28% 1.19778 Delayed Quote.0.87%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.30% 1.36305 Delayed Quote.0.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.39% 0.690098 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.23% 0.7848 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.57% 1.13794 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.18% 0.011806 Delayed Quote.0.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.25% 0.013427 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.45% 93.24 Delayed Quote.19.27%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.48% 0.672 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
PJSC SBERBANK -4.60% 238.65 Delayed Quote.-15.16%
RTS INDEX -2.31% 1359.01 Delayed Quote.-12.81%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.64% 777.7881 Delayed Quote.17.50%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.19% 494.4096 Delayed Quote.19.94%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.57% 0.878781 Delayed Quote.0.43%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.31% 76.98781 Delayed Quote.2.97%
VTB BANK -2.63% 0.038165 Delayed Quote.-17.89%
WTI -1.87% 90.937 Delayed Quote.21.54%
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
03:15aRouble recovers from 1-week low to strengthen with Ukraine tensions in focus
RE
02:45aUS to Block Major Russian Banks If Ukraine Invasion Happens
MT
02/20Exclusive-U.S. plans to cut ties with targeted Russian banks if Ukraine is invaded - so..
RE
02/18Canada's Freeland strays from G20 economic script to warn Russia on Ukraine - sources
RE
02/18PJSC SBERBANK : Number of advertisements for assignment-driven sales of new homes up 60%, ..
PU
02/18SBER : young people aged 18 to 21 more likely to take out a mortgage on a ready-made home
PU
02/18PJSC SBERBANK : Sber's SME loan portfolio tops RUB 3 tn
PU
02/18PJSC SBERBANK : Sber raises savings account rates
PU
02/18PJSC SBERBANK : Sber unveils general dynamics of IHC lending in Russia for the first time
PU
02/18Russian authorities clash on plans for crypto regulation
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 528 B 32 773 M 32 773 M
Net income 2021 1 261 B 16 342 M 16 342 M
Net cash 2021 2 067 B 26 789 M 26 789 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,32x
Yield 2021 11,7%
Capitalization 5 607 B 72 680 M 72 680 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float -
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 249,00 RUB
Average target price 429,68 RUB
Spread / Average Target 72,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-15.16%72 680
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.92%447 915
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.30%371 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.86%258 299
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.94%216 167
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.88%210 406