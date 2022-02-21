Rouble recovers from 1-week low to strengthen with Ukraine tensions in focus

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble clipped a
one-week low on Monday before firming past 77 against the dollar
in volatile trading as investors digested the weekend's
developments over Ukraine, amid hopes that diplomatic efforts
will yield results.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir
Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, French
President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, offering a possible
path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in
decades.
By 0800 GMT, the rouble was up 0.5% against the dollar at
76.95, having touched 77.6950 in early trading,
its weakest since Jan. 14, and firmed to as strong as 76.1450
before paring some gains.
It was steady versus the euro at 87.52,
having also hit a one-week low earlier in the session.
"The week again opens to a wind of fragile hope on the
geopolitical front," said BCS Global Markets, pointing to the
proposed Putin-Biden summit and a meeting between U.S. Secretary
of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov on Feb. 24.
"All said, hope dies hard, but the risk of conflict
lingers."
Russia has repeatedly rejected Western assertions that it
plans to invade neighbouring Ukraine, but its assets have been
hammered by fears of a military conflict that would almost
certainly trigger sweeping new Western sanctions against Moscow.
Biden's administration has prepared an initial package of
sanctions against Russia that includes barring U.S. financial
institutions from processing transactions for major Russian
banks, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Following the report, shares of Russia's top bank Sberbank
fell 3.5%, underperforming the wider market, which had
sunk to its lowest since Jan. 27. VTB was trading 1.6%
lower.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2% at
1,363.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was
1.9% lower at 3,329.5 points.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's
main export, was down 0.5% at $93.07 a barrel.
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Stephen Coates and
Bernadette Baum)