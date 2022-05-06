Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-04
124.80 RUB   +1.30%
01:22pRussia's Sberbank building domestic cloud solutions as sanctions hamper smart devices
RE
05/05DISCONNECTING RUSSIA'S BANKS : Sberbank faces SWIFT removal
RE
05/04Sberbank's European Unit to Be Liquidated by End of FY22 Following Closure
MT
Summary 


Russia's Sberbank building domestic cloud solutions as sanctions hamper smart devices

05/06/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
The logo is on display in an office of Sberbank in Saint Petersburg

(Reuters) - Russia's top lender Sberbank is developing fully domestic cloud infrastructure, it said on Friday, after reporting issues with some 'smart home' device functionality due to problems with its foreign cloud partner.

The state-owned lender, which fell under Western sanctions imposed over Russia's actions in Ukraine, has been developing its non-financial businesses, including technology and cloud services, in an attempt to combat the industry-wide trend of shrinking margins.

Despite public assurances that sanctions were having a limited effect on its operations, the bank started reporting issues in the functionality of smart home devices, such as lamps and sockets, in mid-April.

Other gadgets, including its TV streaming device and advanced smart speaker, are still working as normal.

SberDevices on Thursday blamed the problems on the cloud infrastructure provided by a partner, which it later named as Tuya, a Chinese Internet of Things cloud platform.

"We created a hybrid solution based on Tuya's own cloud platform and infrastructure," a SberDevices representative told reporters.

"At the same time we have been developing an autonomous solution and now we are continuing active work on infrastructure that is completely independent from foreign services, based on our own cloud."

Tuya did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia's foreign ministry last week acknowledged the risk of secondary action that Chinese companies could face if they help Russia circumvent sanctions, but said it still expected cooperation between the two countries to increase.

Sberbank said upgrades would include having SberCloud servers located in different regions across Russia.

With access restricted to already strained global supply chains, Russia has increased efforts to develop its domestic technology industry, to better shield itself from any hardware or software shortages.

Sberbank said it was continuing to work on resolving the problems and has advised retailers to suspend sales of its smart home devices for now.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC 0.52% 9.65 End-of-day quote.3.76%
PJSC SBERBANK 1.30% 124.8 End-of-day quote.-57.50%
SOCKETS INC. 2.70% 875 Delayed Quote.13.45%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 4.96% 67.25 Delayed Quote.-12.76%
