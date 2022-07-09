Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
133.30 RUB   +0.16%
07:03aRussia's Sberbank executes first digital asset issue on its platform
RE
07/08PJSC SBERBANK : The composition of the Board of Directors of JSC "National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" has been changed
PU
07/08Gazprombank examines options for Swiss unit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Sberbank executes first digital asset issue on its platform

07/09/2022 | 07:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo is on display in an office of Sberbank in Saint Petersburg

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's dominant lender Sberbank on Saturday said it had carried out the first digital financial asset transaction on its own platform, with its subsidiary SberFactoring executing a 1-billion rouble ($16 million) issue with three-month maturity.

The Bank of Russia has long voiced scepticism over cryptocurrencies, but is more open to other digital assets and gave blockchain platform Atomyze Russia the first licence to exchange digital assets.

No.2 lender VTB and fintech company Lighthouse carried out the country's first cash-backed digital financial asset transaction in late June.

Sberbank, which received its licence in March, said in a statement that digital assets are issued on its platform using blockchain technology and smart contracts.

Sberbank's platform will soon be available to all the bank's corporate clients, it said.

Russia is working on improving its monitoring of cryptocurrency transactions and may begin introducing regulation of the industry later this year, officials said this week.

($1 = 62.4000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -0.29% 1233.07 End-of-day quote.-67.26%
PJSC SBERBANK 0.16% 133.3 End-of-day quote.-54.60%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.10% 63 End-of-day quote.-15.84%
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
07:03aRussia's Sberbank executes first digital asset issue on its platform
RE
07/08PJSC SBERBANK : The composition of the Board of Directors of JSC "National Welfare Fund "S..
PU
07/08Gazprombank examines options for Swiss unit
RE
07/07Russia's Sberbank re-uses bank card chips to combat shortage
RE
07/07PJSC SBERBANK : S.S. Tyutebayev was elected Acting Chairman of the Management Board of Sam..
PU
07/07PJSC SBERBANK : Board of Directors of Samruk-Energy JSC was changed
PU
07/05Russian rouble falls to 2-week low, Rusal shares leap on merger talk
RE
07/04Rouble slides to 2-week low as market awaits clarity on interventions
RE
07/04PJSC SBERBANK : NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC provided an update on the restructuring process of t..
PU
07/01Russian state companies hike salaries amid double-digit inflation
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 848 B 45 188 M 45 188 M
Net income 2022 720 B 11 420 M 11 420 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 21,5%
Capitalization 2 993 B 47 497 M 47 497 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 287 866
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 133,30 RUB
Average target price 441,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 231%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Taras Skvortsov Finance Director
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Gennady Georgiyevich Melikian Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-54.60%47 497