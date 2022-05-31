Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-29
120.67 RUB   -0.45%
08:33aEU agrees gradual Russian oil embargo, gives Hungary exemptions
RE
08:16aRussia's Sberbank in talks to sell Kazakh subsidiary, sources say
RE
06:07aRouble firms towards 61 vs dollar despite EU sanctions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Sberbank in talks to sell Kazakh subsidiary, sources say

05/31/2022 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo is on display in an office of the Russian largest lender Sberbank in Moscow

(Reuters) - Russia's biggest lender Sberbank, which has been hit by Western sanctions, is in talks to sell its Kazakh subsidiary to Baiterek, a financial holding company owned by Kazakhstan's government, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.

After Russia sent troops into Ukraine, the United States imposed sanctions in April on Sberbank, which has more than 110 million customers and holds a third of Russia's total banking assets. The European Union agreed measures this month.

Sberbank's Kazakh subsidiary was until recently the second-biggest bank by assets in the former Soviet republic that has close economic and political ties with Moscow.

Majority state-owned Sberbank provided 150 billion roubles ($2.45 billion) in loans to its Kazakh unit as customers withdrew cash and drained liquidity, after what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine led to sanctions.

Four financial industry sources said Sberbank expected the buyer of the Kazakh subsidiary to repay those loans, whose value is now much greater than that of the Kazakh unit.

The sources did not disclose value of the deal.

Baiterek, headed by former Citigroup executive Kanat Sharlapayev, owns several financial institutions including the Development Bank of Kazakhstan and specialised lenders focused on mortgages, agriculture and small business businesses.

Baiterek will clear the deal with the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control if it decides to proceed, the sources said.

Baiterek and Sberbank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Another Russian lender, Alfa Bank, said it had completed the sale of its Kazakh unit in May to Kazakhstan's Bank CenterCredit. It did not give a value for the deal.

($1 = 61.1000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.87% 53.62 Delayed Quote.-11.21%
PJSC SBERBANK -0.45% 120.67 End-of-day quote.-58.90%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.72% 62.651 Delayed Quote.-12.26%
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
08:33aEU agrees gradual Russian oil embargo, gives Hungary exemptions
RE
08:16aRussia's Sberbank in talks to sell Kazakh subsidiary, sources say
RE
06:07aRouble firms towards 61 vs dollar despite EU sanctions
RE
04:27aRussia's Sberbank Continues Regular Operations Despite New EU Sanctions
MT
03:41aRussia's Sberbank says working as usual despite new EU sanctions
RE
03:20aEU Removes Russia's Sberbank From SWIFT
MT
05/30EU Diplomats Attempt Last-minute Russian Oil Deal Ahead Of Latest Sanctions
MT
05/30Russia To Establish New Eurobond Settlement Scheme As $100 Million Coupon Payments Loom
MT
05/27EU may clinch summit deal to embargo Russian oil shipments
RE
05/26Hungary needs up to 4 years to shift away from Russian crude, top aide says
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 794 B 43 656 M 43 656 M
Net income 2022 153 B 2 396 M 2 396 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 23,7%
Capitalization 2 710 B 42 341 M 42 341 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 287 866
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 120,67 RUB
Average target price 424,45 RUB
Spread / Average Target 252%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Yurevna Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Gennady Georgiyevich Melikian Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-58.90%42 341
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%385 547
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.79%298 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.36%239 963
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.96%187 264
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.36%173 939