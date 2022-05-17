Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-15
123.41 RUB   +2.67%
02:35pRussia's Sberbank plans to drop its London listing
RE
09:49aSberbank CFO, Deputy Chair Resign
MT
09:01aSberbank CFO among latest senior resignations at sanctioned Russian lender
RE
Russia's Sberbank plans to drop its London listing

05/17/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
The logo is on display in an office of Sberbank in Saint Petersburg

(Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank, which has been hit by Western sanctions, plans to drop its listing in London after its depositary terminated an agreement with it, the bank said on Tuesday.

Holders of Sberbank's depositary receipts can exchange them for Sberbank's shares by June 16, the bank said in a statement, adding that it notified the London Stock Exchange of its intention to terminate the circulation of the receipts.

(Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 2.55% 7328 Delayed Quote.3.12%
PJSC SBERBANK 2.67% 123.41 End-of-day quote.-57.97%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 794 B 42 461 M 42 461 M
Net income 2022 153 B 2 330 M 2 330 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 23,2%
Capitalization 2 771 B 42 117 M 42 117 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 287 866
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 123,41 RUB
Average target price 424,45 RUB
Spread / Average Target 244%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Yurevna Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Gennady Georgiyevich Melikian Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-57.97%42 884
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.79%347 336
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.76%280 460
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.64%236 402
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.30%176 013
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.03%159 991