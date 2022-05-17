Russia's Sberbank plans to drop its London listing
05/17/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
(Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank, which has been hit by Western sanctions, plans to drop its listing in London after its depositary terminated an agreement with it, the bank said on Tuesday.
Holders of Sberbank's depositary receipts can exchange them for Sberbank's shares by June 16, the bank said in a statement, adding that it notified the London Stock Exchange of its intention to terminate the circulation of the receipts.