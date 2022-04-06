Russia's Sberbank says new U.S. sanctions will not have significant impact

April 6 (Reuters) - Russian largest lender Sberbank
said on Wednesday new sanctions on it by the United
States would not have significant effect on the bank's
operations.
"The sanctions will not have a significant impact on the
bank's operations and will not affect service to Russians as the
system has already adapted to the previous restrictions," it
said in a statement.
Washington said earlier on Wednesday that the United States
would apply full blocking sanctions on Sberbank. Energy
transactions will be exempted from the sanctions on the bank.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)