Russia's Sberbank says new U.S. sanctions will not have significant impact

April 6 (Reuters) - Russian largest lender Sberbank said on Wednesday new sanctions on it by the United States would not have significant effect on the bank's operations.

"The sanctions will not have a significant impact on the bank's operations and will not affect service to Russians as the system has already adapted to the previous restrictions," it said in a statement.

Washington said earlier on Wednesday that the United States would apply full blocking sanctions on Sberbank. Energy transactions will be exempted from the sanctions on the bank. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)