  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Sberbank says new U.S. sanctions will not have significant impact

04/06/2022 | 10:35am EDT
April 6 (Reuters) - Russian largest lender Sberbank said on Wednesday new sanctions on it by the United States would not have significant effect on the bank's operations.

"The sanctions will not have a significant impact on the bank's operations and will not affect service to Russians as the system has already adapted to the previous restrictions," it said in a statement.

Washington said earlier on Wednesday that the United States would apply full blocking sanctions on Sberbank. Energy transactions will be exempted from the sanctions on the bank. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
10:35aRussia's Sberbank says new U.S. sanctions will not have significant impact
RE
07:21aEU Discusses Sanctions Against Russian Oligarchs
MT
04/04Russian rouble reverses losses, stocks up as markets eye more Russia-Ukraine talks
RE
04/01Sberbank to Wind Down UK Operations, Says In Contact With Financial Conduct Authority
MT
04/01Moscow says firms' foreign-listed depositary receipts will be forced to return to Russi..
RE
03/30Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day
RE
03/30Ukraine war's impact on EU banks 'manageable', says watchdog
RE
03/29Russia mulls delisting Russian firms' depositary receipts from foreign exchanges - IFX ..
RE
03/29Fitch Lifts Ratings Of Kazakh, Belarus Units Of Russian Banks
MT
03/29Fitch Pulls Ratings of 27 Russian Banks Amid Sanctions
MT
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
Financials
Sales 2022 2 783 B 33 277 M 33 277 M
Net income 2022 153 B 1 833 M 1 833 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 19,2%
Capitalization 3 461 B 41 382 M 41 382 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 287 866
Free-Float 45,3%
Managers and Directors
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Gennady Georgiyevich Melikian Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-47.49%41 382
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.17%391 989
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.78%323 723
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.10.45%256 795
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.19%192 071
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.31%189 405