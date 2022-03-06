Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian banks may issue cards with China's UnionPay as Visa, Mastercard cut links

03/06/2022 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - Chinese visitors walk past a sign for China UnionPay outside a pawnshop in Macau

LONDON (Reuters) - Credit cards issued by Russian banks using the Visa and Mastercard payment systems will stop functioning overseas after March 9, Russia's central bank said on Sunday, adding that some local lenders would look to use China's UnionPay system instead.

Russian-issued Mastercard and Visa cards would be accepted within Russia until their expiry, the bank said,

The overseas ban also applies to cards issued by local subsidiaries of foreign banks, the bank said.

Its announcement came after U.S. payments firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc said they were suspending operations in Russia, joining the list of companies that are severing business links with Russia..

The central bank added that many Russian banks plan to issue cards using UnionPay, a system it said was enabled in 180 countries.

While several Russian banks already use UnionPay, others including Sberbank and Tinkoff could start issuing cards co-badging Russia's domestic Mir payments system with UnionPay, it added.

Thousands of Russians, including holidaymakers, are stranded abroad after many countries closed off their airspace to Russian aircraft while Russia has retaliated with flight bans for many foreign airlines.

The central bank advised citizens currently overseas, to withdraw cash before the ban came into force.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MASTERCARD, INC. -3.00% 330.76 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
PJSC SBERBANK -0.80% 131.12 Delayed Quote.-55.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 122 Delayed Quote.45.12%
VISA, INC. -3.35% 200.29 Delayed Quote.-7.58%
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
08:10aRussian banks may issue cards with China's UnionPay as Visa, Mastercard cut links
RE
02:54aRussian banks rush to switch to Chinese card system
RE
03/05Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion
RE
03/05Sberbank says its Visa cards, Mastercards will work in Russia, Tass reports
RE
03/05Sberbank, russia's largest lender, says the visa and mastercards…
RE
03/04Swiss regulator imposes transaction ban at Sberbank arm
RE
03/04US Stocks Retreat Friday as War in Ukraine Overshadows Strong Jobs Data
MT
03/04Swiss regulator imposes transaction ban at Sberbank arm
RE
03/04Law firm Linklaters to wind down Russia operations
RE
03/04Franklin FTSE Russia Joins iShares MSCI Russia in Trading Halt Without Resumption on Ne..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 817 B 23 039 M 23 039 M
Net income 2022 1 239 B 10 139 M 10 139 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,27x
Yield 2022 23,3%
Capitalization 2 939 B 24 037 M 24 037 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 130,50 RUB
Average target price 413,58 RUB
Spread / Average Target 217%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-55.32%24 037
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.67%396 858
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.96%330 458
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.00%252 705
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-0.02%196 441
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.59%188 083