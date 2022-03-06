Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian banks rush to switch to Chinese card system

03/06/2022 | 02:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UnionPay, a Chinese credit card company, displays on the exhibit hall floor during the Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - Several Russian banks said on Sunday they would soon start issuing cards using the Chinese UnionPay card operator's system coupled with Russia's own Mir network, after Visa and MasterCard said they were suspending operations in Russia.

Announcements regarding the switch to UnionPay came on Sunday from Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, as well as Alfa Bank and Tinkoff.

(Reporting by Reuters;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MASTERCARD, INC. -3.00% 330.76 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
PJSC SBERBANK -0.80% 131.12 Delayed Quote.-55.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 122 Delayed Quote.45.12%
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
02:54aRussian banks rush to switch to Chinese card system
RE
03/05Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion
RE
03/05Sberbank says its Visa cards, Mastercards will work in Russia, Tass reports
RE
03/05Sberbank, russia's largest lender, says the visa and mastercards…
RE
03/04Swiss regulator imposes transaction ban at Sberbank arm
RE
03/04US Stocks Retreat Friday as War in Ukraine Overshadows Strong Jobs Data
MT
03/04Swiss regulator imposes transaction ban at Sberbank arm
RE
03/04Law firm Linklaters to wind down Russia operations
RE
03/04Franklin FTSE Russia Joins iShares MSCI Russia in Trading Halt Without Resumption on Ne..
MT
03/04STUCK BUT NOT SWEATING IT : some U.S. investors in Russia not kneejerk-selling
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 525 B 20 651 M 20 651 M
Net income 2021 1 252 B 10 239 M 10 239 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,30x
Yield 2021 22,1%
Capitalization 2 939 B 24 037 M 24 037 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 130,50 RUB
Average target price 418,25 RUB
Spread / Average Target 220%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-55.32%24 037
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.67%396 858
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.96%330 458
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.00%252 705
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-0.02%196 441
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.59%188 083