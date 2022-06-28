Russian parliament approves tax break for issuers of digital assets

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers on Tuesday
approved a draft law that would potentially exempt issuers of
digital assets and cryptocurrencies from value-added tax.
Russia has long voiced scepticism of cryptocurrencies and
other digital assets, with the central bank citing concerns over
financial stability.
But in February the regulator gave blockchain platform
Atomyze Russia the first licence to exchange digital assets. A
licence for dominant lender Sberbank soon followed.
Unprecedented Western sanctions have hit the heart of
Russia's financial system over events in Ukraine and lawmakers
have scrabbled to bring in new legislation to soften the blow.
The draft law, approved by State Duma members in the second
and third readings on Tuesday, envisages exemptions on
value-added tax for issuers of digital assets and information
systems operators involved in their issue.
It also establishes tax rates on income earned from the sale
of digital assets.
The current rate on transactions is 20%, the same as for
standard assets. Under the new law, the tax would be 13% for
Russian companies and 15% for foreign ones.
The draft must still be reviewed by the upper house and
signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law.
(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)