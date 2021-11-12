Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russians mostly use SberSpasibo reward points at supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants, and gas stations

11/12/2021 | 08:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Russia's biggest loyalty program SberSpasibo is unveiling the results of the decade. In 2021, the number of program participants reached 55 million people who can spend reward points with online and offline partners. The number of partner outlets already overshoots dozens of thousands across Russia. They are Sber ecosystem services, cafés, restaurants, jewelry stores, travel agencies, and more.

Ten years into the program's work, the top cities where residents are most actively redeeming their rewards points are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Tyumen, Krasnodar, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Rostov-on-Don, Perm and Kazan.

The priorities across popular categories are approximately the same in all parts of Russia: supermarkets and groceries, marketplaces and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, clothing and footwear, pharmacies and optics, gas stations. Top three categories since the inception of the program are restaurants and cafes (44.4 million users, 5.5 billion purchases), pharmacies (45.7 million users, 2.6 billion purchases), and transport (35 million users, 2.4 billion purchases).

Sports and health ranked fourth with 33 million users and 427 million purchases.

Celebrating its anniversary, SberSpasibo did more than studied consumer preferences in Russians. It also launched a project using the data.

The virtual location of the project is the SberSpasibo Planet, where all the fun disappeared all of a sudden, and users are tasked with helping the inhabitants regain their joy.

Andrey Pisarev, director of the Loyalty Division, Sberbank, CEO of the SberSpasibo Loyalty Program:

"We are interested in observing the dynamics of our participant's preferences and interests. Therefore, to maintain feedback with them, we have created a virtual quest that will tell our customers in more detail about the possibilities of the loyalty program and the offers that are relevant to them."

The storyline goes like this: the user passes the test and becomes a citizen of one of the Lands, according to the user's spending and consumer habits. There are six Lands: the Land of Healthism, Travelers, Aesthetes, Gourmets, Fortune, and Impressions.

After taking small quizzes about each location, the participant learns about the top promotions and offers typical of their Land (cafes and restaurants for gourmets, clothes sales for aesthetes, and so on).

The quizzes will help find out how many burgers were ordered using rewards points and how high they would be when stacked, what the biggest lottery win was, and other fun facts about the program.

SberSpasibo, the largest banking loyalty program in Russia, was launched on November 12, 2011 to celebrate the 170th anniversary of Sberbank. To date, the number of program participants has reached 55 million people, and they all have access to four levels of privileges: "Thank you", "Thank you very much", "Thank you so much" and "More than Thank you". The number of reward points and the possibility of using them depends on the levels. Program participants accumulate points for their purchases and can swap them for discounts in partner stores or on program websites at the rate of "1 bonus = 1 ruble of discount". More than 75,000 points of sale are now partners of the SberSpasibo program, and their number is constantly growing.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 13:43:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
08:44aRussians mostly use SberSpasibo reward points at supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants,..
PU
08:25aRussians share the skills that will help people stay relevant in the AI era
PU
08:25aSber begins rebranding of subsidiary banks in Kazakhstan and Belarus
PU
07:33aSber's Green Day goes international for the second year straight
PU
07:33aVirtual assistant utilized in over 70% of Sber's HR routine
PU
05:57aSberbank voice assistant uses AI to assist ecosystem clients
PU
05:37aAstronauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubov congratulate SberBank on 180th anniversary ..
PU
05:37aSberBank plants 180,000 trees ahead of its 180th anniversary
PU
05:37aSBERBANK TURNS 180 : from 1 client to 100 million
PU
05:37aAI JOURNEY 2021 : main discussion featuring Herman Gref to be held today
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 517 B 34 795 M 34 795 M
Net income 2021 1 261 B 17 439 M 17 439 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,21x
Yield 2021 8,31%
Capitalization 8 026 B 113 B 111 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 356,44 RUB
Average target price 423,25 RUB
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK31.48%112 816
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.91%495 332
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.68%388 662
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%244 003
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.18%208 729
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.63%201 714