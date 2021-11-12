Russians mostly use SberSpasibo reward points at supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants, and gas stations

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Russia's biggest loyalty program SberSpasibo is unveiling the results of the decade. In 2021, the number of program participants reached 55 million people who can spend reward points with online and offline partners. The number of partner outlets already overshoots dozens of thousands across Russia. They are Sber ecosystem services, cafés, restaurants, jewelry stores, travel agencies, and more.

Ten years into the program's work, the top cities where residents are most actively redeeming their rewards points are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Tyumen, Krasnodar, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Rostov-on-Don, Perm and Kazan.

The priorities across popular categories are approximately the same in all parts of Russia: supermarkets and groceries, marketplaces and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, clothing and footwear, pharmacies and optics, gas stations. Top three categories since the inception of the program are restaurants and cafes (44.4 million users, 5.5 billion purchases), pharmacies (45.7 million users, 2.6 billion purchases), and transport (35 million users, 2.4 billion purchases).

Sports and health ranked fourth with 33 million users and 427 million purchases.

Celebrating its anniversary, SberSpasibo did more than studied consumer preferences in Russians. It also launched a project using the data.

The virtual location of the project is the SberSpasibo Planet, where all the fun disappeared all of a sudden, and users are tasked with helping the inhabitants regain their joy.

Andrey Pisarev, director of the Loyalty Division, Sberbank, CEO of the SberSpasibo Loyalty Program:

"We are interested in observing the dynamics of our participant's preferences and interests. Therefore, to maintain feedback with them, we have created a virtual quest that will tell our customers in more detail about the possibilities of the loyalty program and the offers that are relevant to them."

The storyline goes like this: the user passes the test and becomes a citizen of one of the Lands, according to the user's spending and consumer habits. There are six Lands: the Land of Healthism, Travelers, Aesthetes, Gourmets, Fortune, and Impressions.



After taking small quizzes about each location, the participant learns about the top promotions and offers typical of their Land (cafes and restaurants for gourmets, clothes sales for aesthetes, and so on).

The quizzes will help find out how many burgers were ordered using rewards points and how high they would be when stacked, what the biggest lottery win was, and other fun facts about the program.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sberbank of Russia published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 13:43:14 UTC.