Sber invests RUB 13 bn in transportation year-to-date

11/03/2021 | 04:32am EDT
Sber remains a key driver behind the country's public transportation industry, having invested over RUB 13 in extrabudgetary funds in 2021 alone, facilitating the replacement of old vehicles with new ones through leasing and other mechanisms, introducing cashless fare collection and cutting-edge transportation management technology.

Through its SberLeasing subsidiary, Sber leased out 105 NefAZ-5299 buses worth RUB 1.1 bn to Kemerovo. Since 2019, Sber has provided the region with over 630 public transport vehicles with a total value of RUB 6.1 bn, thus updating over 70% of the local fleet. All the vehicles meet the highest environmental standards.

To date, Sber has financed two stages of the public transportation reform in Tver. Its investments, which include bank guarantees, exceeded RUB 5.5 bn. Stage 1: the city of Tver and Kalininsky District - Sber refinanced the VEB-leasing JSC supplies with the value of RUB 2.66 bn for 438 buses. Stage 2: reformation of inter-municipal transportation in Tver Region and fleet update - 114 LiAZ and PAZ buses valued at RUB 600 mn delivered. It was Tver Region that started Russia's first comprehensive reform of public transport.

The bank supplied Nizhny Novgorod with 11 retro trams with an aggregate value of RUB 650 mn ahead of the city's 800th anniversary. This is the first project of its kind in Russia. Manufactured by OAO Uraltransmash, the trams meet the new standards while having a retro design, which attracts people in Nizhny Novgorod. Trams are among the most eco-friendly modes of transport.

The bank is scheduled to deliver 105 NefAZ busses with a value of RUB 1.1 bn (90 busses already delivered) to Ufa under the local program called "Development of the NGV market in the Republic of Bashkortostan".

In Novosibirsk, Sber has won a RUB 1.6 bn contract to deliver 150 new NGV buses NefAZ and PAZ (100 vehicles by the end of 2021 and 50 more by July 1, 2022).

Sber is also introducing cashless fare collection on a large scale: today, it is available in 147 cities of Russia. A bank card is now the most popular payment instrument, with more than one-half of passengers using cards to pay fares in the cities where this option is available. In 9M21, passengers paid fares 1.3 bn times with cards. Card payments are also available when passengers have travel concessions (35 cities): the number of registered cards reached 430,000 and the number of concessionary trips exceeded 40 million in 9M21.

Mikhail Chachin, vice president and director of the State Sector Department, Sberbank:

"The portfolio of Sber's infrastructure projects overshoots RUB 300 bn, and I think that public transport will soon emerge as a key growth driver behind the portfolio. We realize that the industry, on the one hand, performs a social function, which is why purely market mechanisms cannot always be applied here. On the other hand, public transport is of strategic importance: in many ways, it is the hallmark of a city, being vital for tourism development and the quality of life for local residents because it is the most frequent service millions of people use every day. This is why PPPs, including those enjoying federal support in the form of capital grants and subsidized rates, are the most efficient mechanisms in the industry. The development and early implementation of such mechanisms is extremely important for the industry's evolution because they have the potential to transform Russia into a country with the best public transport systems in the world."



Sberbank of Russia published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 08:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 517 B 35 115 M 35 115 M
Net income 2021 1 260 B 17 582 M 17 582 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,49x
Yield 2021 7,91%
Capitalization 8 358 B 117 B 117 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
