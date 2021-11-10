Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  PJSC Sberbank
  News
  Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 11/09
356.97 RUB   -0.58%
03:35aSber's AI creates splash screens for SberBank Online
PU
03:05aSBERINDEX : non-working days to cause minor GDP losses
PU
11/09Fitch Affirms Sberbank Unit Rating After Sale Of CEE Units
MT
Sber's AI creates splash screens for SberBank Online

11/10/2021 | 03:35am EST
New launch screens are now available in SberBank Online. Called the Neural Network, they have been generated by the SberAI neural network and are timed to coincide with the opening of AI Journey 2021, which starts on November 10.

The algorithm that the SberAI team designed generates images based on text. SberBank Online users will see how the neural network pictures Moscow, cherry blossom, a tropical island, a seascape, fog, flower fields, a city through the eyes of a drone, city bustle, microcosm, and drawbridges. One of the screens is called "Night, street, lamp, drugstore" - Sber's neural network is well familiar with Silver Age poems.

Alexey Kruglov, director of the Digital Platform Division, Sberbank:

"Our team had released art-related splash screens before - the Tretyakov Gallery, Impressionists - and we created science-related sets: The Underwater World, Under the Microscope. This time, we have decided to show how technology and art can merge in the world of today.

The SberAI team helped us with the Neural Network collection. Each image is hypothetical to a large degree. Nonetheless, watching a neural network create independently is interesting, even though it is supervised by humans. I am certain that our customers will appreciate this kind of art."

The splash screens can be installed here.

AI Journey 2021 is a key event of the Year of Science and Technology in Russia. The conference will also see a presentation of Sber AI products, feature an awards ceremony for the winners and runners-up of AI Journey Contest, an international online DS/AI competition for adults, and the international artificial intelligence contest for children AI International Junior Contest organized by Sber and the Artificial Intelligence Alliance. AI Journey Junior, a conference for middle and high school students interested in data science and AI technology, will be held on the third day.

The Artificial Intelligence Research Institute (AIRI) will also present the initial results of its projects. Jürgen Schmidhuber, chief scientific advisor at AIRI and scientific director at the Dalle Molle Institute for Artificial Intelligence (IDSIA) (Switzerland), will speak at AI Journey, as usual.

Last year's AI Journey was the world's largest AI and DS event, with around 30,000 specialists from over 100 countries taking part in the conference. The conference featured 225 speakers, and their presentations garnered over 30 million views.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 08:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
