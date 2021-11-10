SberBank offers SberCards with 9.8% rate on Green Day

Sber is launching a Green Day campaign for customers who have issued a SberCard credit card from November 11 to November 14, inclusive: the interest rate on all debit transactions, including cash withdrawals, will be 9.8% for 180 days. The reduced rate will be valid since the card activation date and until May 12, 2022.

Unlike most other credit card, the SberCard credit card has one interest rate for purchases and cash withdrawals, guaranteeing that any client whose card issuance was approved can enjoy this rate.

This universal SberCard credit card has several unique advantages for its holders.

When it comes to shopping with the SberCard credit card, there is a maximum grace period of 120 days starting on the first day of each month. You can shop for a whole month and then have three more months to repay the money without interest.

SberCard credit cards are always free, no matter how much you spend and disregarding any other terms: holders will not be charged any service or issuance fees. The card will come in handy if you need money but it will not be a burden, charging no fees even when not being used.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sberbank of Russia published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 15:18:09 UTC.