Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SberBank offers SberCards with 9.8% rate on Green Day

11/10/2021 | 10:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sber is launching a Green Day campaign for customers who have issued a SberCard credit card from November 11 to November 14, inclusive: the interest rate on all debit transactions, including cash withdrawals, will be 9.8% for 180 days. The reduced rate will be valid since the card activation date and until May 12, 2022.

Unlike most other credit card, the SberCard credit card has one interest rate for purchases and cash withdrawals, guaranteeing that any client whose card issuance was approved can enjoy this rate.

This universal SberCard credit card has several unique advantages for its holders.

When it comes to shopping with the SberCard credit card, there is a maximum grace period of 120 days starting on the first day of each month. You can shop for a whole month and then have three more months to repay the money without interest.

SberCard credit cards are always free, no matter how much you spend and disregarding any other terms: holders will not be charged any service or issuance fees. The card will come in handy if you need money but it will not be a burden, charging no fees even when not being used.

Have a card issued in one minute using the SberBank Online app and learn about a decision right away. Further information about the SberCard credit card can be found on the bank's website.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 15:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
10:19aDance with a celeb in the comfort of your home with the #SberDance AR project
PU
10:19aAI Journey discusses how AI can address global sustainable development issues
PU
10:19aEarn reward points for your new debit or youth SberCard on Green Day
PU
10:19aSberBank offers SberCards with 9.8% rate on Green Day
PU
09:09aSber and Council of Europe agree to cooperate in new technology
PU
09:09aAI optimizes 10% of recruiters' time at Sber
PU
09:09aSberBank savings accounts included in Green Day offers
PU
09:09aSber lowers loan rates to 5% for Green Day
PU
07:39aRAMBLER&CO STUDY : 41% of Russians say AI will become indispensable in everyday lives
PU
07:39aSber joins session on green finance in Russia at COP26
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 517 B 35 540 M 35 540 M
Net income 2021 1 261 B 17 812 M 17 812 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
Yield 2021 8,30%
Capitalization 8 038 B 113 B 114 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 356,97 RUB
Average target price 423,25 RUB
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK31.67%113 416
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.04%495 835
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION54.67%383 670
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.90%242 842
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.18%201 766
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY65.31%198 923