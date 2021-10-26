SberCloud makes its infrastructure available to tech leader

SberCloud, a cloud service provider in the Sber ecosystem, and the IT company OTR, a leading system integrator, have signed a partnership agreement enabling OTR customers to use the superior cloud infrastructure platform SberCloud.Advanced when addressing their business needs.

SberCloud.Advanced is 50+ IaaS/PaaS cloud services. The platform's corporate users can access all that cloud computing is capable of, from autoscaling virtual servers to automated deployment, scaling and managing of applications through Kubernetes, serverless computing, managed databases, and big data analysis.

In the framework of the agreement, SberCloud.Advanced will be used to host testing and development environments, as well as product environments for government agencies and organizations across economic sectors.

Yevgeny Kolbin, CEO, SberCloud:

"We are very happy to be working with a well-known company such as OTR. Our services will suit businesses from across industries. SberCloud.Advanced is a mature Russian platform, offering solutions for the effective management of IT infrastructure, apps, and online services. The platform streamlines the resources maintaining IT systems dramatically while delivering a manifold improvement in time to market. SberCloud.Advanced currently has the widest range of PaaS solutions among cloud services providers in Russia. I am certain that the number of clients using our platform will keep growing, and we will keep improving our products and adding to our product portfolio with market needs in mind."

Evgeny Goncharov, business development director, OTR:

"We are pleased to offer our clients all the capabilities of SberCloud, because cloud platforms are growing more popular in Russia every day. We specialize in public sector projects; therefore, we find it fundamental to pursue the policy of import phase-out and provide customers with tried-and-true domestic technology. The partnership with SberCloud opens new opportunities for the integration of critical federal systems."

In October 2020, SberCloud received a certificate of compliance with information security requirements for personal information systems (PIS) while ensuring the third level of personal data security as far as its SberCloud.Advanced platform infrastructure is concerned.

The certification proves that the proficiency of SberCloud specialists, organizational structure, standards, methodology, and technical equipment of SberCloud.Advanced ensure the necessary level of personal data security. The certificate also proves that SberCloud meets all the requirements of Russian laws for personal information systems when delivering Tier 3 security. SberCloud clients can use all SberCloud.Advanced services to process the personal data of their employees and clients and be sure that they are protected effectively.

In November 2020, SberCloud.Advanced received a CNews award as the Best Platform Service of the Year with the biggest choice of embedded IaaS and PaaS services.

SberCloud (OOO Oblachnye Tekhnologii, or Cloud Technologies LLC) is Sber ecosystem's cloud platform. The company offers a wide range of infrastructure and platform cloud solutions, as well as tools for working with artificial intelligence based on the Christofari supercomputer, which is the highest performance computer cluster in Russia. SberCloud's IT platforms and services are at the core of the Sber digital ecosystem being also available to external customers, such as companies, governmental organizations, and individuals.