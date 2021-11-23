Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SberIndex: new construction market prices decelerate in Russia

11/23/2021 | 10:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SberIndex claims that prices on Russia's new construction market have decelerated, with the gap between square meter prices on the new construction market and the market for existing housing stock bridging.

Mikhail Matovnikov, chief analyst, Sberbank:

"Mortgage rates had been dropping throughout 2020 across all market segments, which triggered an unprecedented price increase on the primary market and had other consequences. The price gap between pre-owned homes and new construction is narrowing dramatically due to the price deceleration seen across construction-stage homes, which started in October. Since September, new construction prices have seen an average increase of only 0.9% throughout Russia to reach RUB 87,300 per square meter. To put it in context, the metric would add 2.4-4% monthly between January and September."

According to him, the change is more subtle in Moscow but can still be spotted: in October, new homes appreciated by 1.1% m-o-m to reach RUB 224,000 per square meter, while adding an average of 1.7% monthly in the first nine months of 2021.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 15:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
10:30aSBERINDEX : new construction market prices decelerate in Russia
PU
10:30aPJSC SBERBANK : Video clip by Sber wins at Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards
PU
07:40aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber to finance development of South Gate industrial park
PU
07:40aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber opens its first flagship branch of a new type in Russian regions
PU
07:40aPJSC SBERBANK : Free withdraws with SberCard credit card by Sber until the end of 2021
PU
07:40aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber issues first structured charitable bonds
PU
02:49aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber developing its own fuel platform
PU
02:49aFROM 5.9% PER YEAR : Sber cuts rates on personal loans ahead of New Year
PU
11/22PJSC SBERBANK : More than 1.5 billion trips on public transport were paid for by bank card..
PU
11/22Russia's Sber presents its supercomputer
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 517 B 33 633 M 33 633 M
Net income 2021 1 261 B 16 856 M 16 856 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,40x
Yield 2021 9,55%
Capitalization 6 983 B 93 130 M 93 316 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 310,10 RUB
Average target price 423,25 RUB
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK14.39%93 130
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.64%485 698
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION52.69%378 759
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.11%243 086
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.61%204 635
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.76%200 717