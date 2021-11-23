SberIndex: new construction market prices decelerate in Russia

SberIndex claims that prices on Russia's new construction market have decelerated, with the gap between square meter prices on the new construction market and the market for existing housing stock bridging.

Mikhail Matovnikov, chief analyst, Sberbank:

"Mortgage rates had been dropping throughout 2020 across all market segments, which triggered an unprecedented price increase on the primary market and had other consequences. The price gap between pre-owned homes and new construction is narrowing dramatically due to the price deceleration seen across construction-stage homes, which started in October. Since September, new construction prices have seen an average increase of only 0.9% throughout Russia to reach RUB 87,300 per square meter. To put it in context, the metric would add 2.4-4% monthly between January and September."

According to him, the change is more subtle in Moscow but can still be spotted: in October, new homes appreciated by 1.1% m-o-m to reach RUB 224,000 per square meter, while adding an average of 1.7% monthly in the first nine months of 2021.