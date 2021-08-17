Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SberIndex: presidential benefits for schoolchildren boost demand by almost 80 billion rubles

08/17/2021 | 08:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The annual consumer spending growth rate remained higher than trend levels between August 9-15, 2021, with an increase of +16.9% y-o-y.SberIndex analysts note that the RUB 10,000 presidential benefits for schoolchildren are still a key factor supporting spending. This resource led to RUB 50.4 bn in additional expenses from August 9 to 15, 2021. Overall, at the end of the fortnight, payouts led to an increase in household spending of almost RUB 80 bn, which is equivalent to 1.8% of expected spending by the population in August. This represents a timely and necessary boost, given the de facto stagnation in demand in June and July.

The slowdown compared to the previous week (+20.1% y-o-y) is based solely on the base effect. Directly observed demand has changed little in recent days.

Non-food retail (+21.0% y-o-y) accounts for the bulk of expenses and is most likely to do with preparations for school. Additional demand remains high in the Clothing, Footwear, Accessories (+22.5% y-o-y) and Stationery (+42.0% y-o-y) categories.

In contrast to last week, the service sector of the economy also received a share of the spending (+20.3% y-o-y). Even the Entertainment category saw spending 5.3% above pre-pandemic levels.

The consumer activity index also remains at high levels (79.0 p across Russia as a whole, compared to 78.4 p a week earlier).

SberIndex analysts note that consumer activity has generally normalized compared to the 2020 base. The commotion associated with changes in consumption patterns during lockdown has virtually disappeared. SberIndex will therefore be refocusing on performance in relation to last year's levels (% y-o-y), as well as seasonally adjusted monthly data (% m-o-m, SA, real terms).

A reference to SberIndex (www.sberindex.ru) is mandatory when publishing the materials.

On August 2, Sber ensured that state benefits for children in anticipation of the new school year were deposited on its clients' cards and accounts. On 5 August, Sber launched its Back to School promotion, featuring reward points to help parents get their children ready for the new school year while spending as little time, money, and energy as possible. SberMegaMarket and SberMarket, the Sber ecosystem's online marketplaces, now feature separate sections with all the necessary school supplies. Thanks to Sber, parents can buy more: their first purchase from the School Supplies category will earn them up to 30% in SberSpasibo reward points, which can be spent immediately on SberMegaMarket with additional discounts. Reward rubles can also be used to pay for up to 35% of an order on SberMarket. The Back to School with rewards offer will run until September 5, 2021. For more information, visit the promotion website.

SberIndex.ru is an analytical website by Sberbank that illustrates how life in Russia has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, there are several key indices on the website based on anonymized data: a consumer activity index, changes to the activity index, and a tourism index. The evolution of gross payroll and changes to small business activity are presented in the Business section. The website also features research by SberIndex Lab (previously SberData), the Center for Macroeconomic Research, and more.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 12:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
08:24aSBERINDEX : presidential benefits for schoolchildren boost demand by almost 80 b..
PU
05:33aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber already vaccinated 77% of employees
PU
05:04aPJSC SBERBANK : Fitch Affirms Sberbank (Switzerland) and Gazprombank (Switzerlan..
AQ
08/16PJSC SBERBANK : Fitch Affirms Sberbank, Gazprombank Swiss Units At BBB
MT
08/16PJSC SBERBANK : Ivanov Consumer Confidence Tracker once again records improvemen..
PU
08/16PJSC SBERBANK : SberSpasibo changing loyalty program terms to promote cashless p..
PU
08/16&LDQUO;SALUTE, I WANT SOME ICE-CREAM : top products people order with Sber's vir..
PU
08/13PJSC SBERBANK : Sber clients take out 8.5 mn risk insurance policies in 1H21
PU
08/13PJSC SBERBANK : Sber closes deal to buy business communication app Jivo
PU
08/13PJSC SBERBANK : Sber once again declared Europe's largest issuer of bank cards
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 500 B 34 024 M 34 024 M
Net income 2021 1 126 B 15 320 M 15 320 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,32x
Yield 2021 8,28%
Capitalization 7 412 B 101 B 101 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 276 068
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 329,16 RUB
Average target price 398,31 RUB
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK21.42%101 118
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.90%474 908
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.23%347 451
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%241 441
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY63.72%206 840
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.75%200 706