    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
SberPremier launches next season of New Look

10/26/2021 | 11:26am EDT
SberPremier has launched New Look 2.0, an educational project where experts talk about the transformations the world has seen in the past 12 months, covering everyday life matters and global trends. First season videos garnered over two million views.

Vasily Nepsha, network head, SberPremier:

"Our project gives you a fresh outlook on seemingly well-known and understandable phenomena. We launched it last November when the coronavirus pandemic revolutionized peoples' concept of life and forced millions to highlight different aspects. The world has changed and we have changed as well. Together with New Look, we learn to understand reality, other people and ourselves to live in harmony with the new world. I invite all Sber clients on this exciting journey led by wonderful experts. I am certain that they will make it very interesting."

The first episode is about Tretyakov State Gallery Director Zelfira Tregulova, who will talk about the transformation of the gallery, which was among the most visited museums worldwide in 2020. She will also describe how museums and art venues affect adults and children.

Zelfira Tregulova, director, the Tretyakov State Gallery:

"Art is a real therapy. In the post-pandemic times of today, it is more relevant than ever. Belgian psychologists already prescribe museums as antidepressants. When going to a museum, parents should take children with them, because this develops creative thinking."

Next episode guests are para-athlete Dmitry Ignatov, literary critic Galina Yuzefovich, science journalist Ilya Komanovsky, and teacher Dima Zitser.

With the video, SberPremier is releasing a New Look 2.0 audio podcast with full interviews available on SberSound or any other platform. Podcast episodes will be released simultaneously with videos.

The New Look 2.0 website is adapted for the blind and visually impaired: graphic and text elements are marked and voiced by screen readers, with any action available through a keyboard without using a mouse. The adaptation was made in conjunction with the blind experts of Sber's Special Bank. All New Look 2.0 videos have subtitles for the people who are hard of hearing.

SberPremier is Sber's premium service network, offering a set of services: a customer manager, no lines, visits that can be scheduled for any time, and a 24/7 support service.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 15:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 507 B 36 049 M 36 049 M
Net income 2021 1 136 B 16 330 M 16 330 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,05x
Yield 2021 7,43%
Capitalization 8 332 B 119 B 120 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 276 068
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 370,04 RUB
Average target price 407,31 RUB
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK36.50%119 208
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.35.19%505 179
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.75%391 541
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%247 622
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.21%215 855
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.73%202 324