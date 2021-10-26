SberPremier launches next season of New Look

SberPremier has launched New Look 2.0, an educational project where experts talk about the transformations the world has seen in the past 12 months, covering everyday life matters and global trends. First season videos garnered over two million views.

Vasily Nepsha, network head, SberPremier:

"Our project gives you a fresh outlook on seemingly well-known and understandable phenomena. We launched it last November when the coronavirus pandemic revolutionized peoples' concept of life and forced millions to highlight different aspects. The world has changed and we have changed as well. Together with New Look, we learn to understand reality, other people and ourselves to live in harmony with the new world. I invite all Sber clients on this exciting journey led by wonderful experts. I am certain that they will make it very interesting."

The first episode is about Tretyakov State Gallery Director Zelfira Tregulova, who will talk about the transformation of the gallery, which was among the most visited museums worldwide in 2020. She will also describe how museums and art venues affect adults and children.

Zelfira Tregulova, director, the Tretyakov State Gallery:

"Art is a real therapy. In the post-pandemic times of today, it is more relevant than ever. Belgian psychologists already prescribe museums as antidepressants. When going to a museum, parents should take children with them, because this develops creative thinking."

Next episode guests are para-athlete Dmitry Ignatov, literary critic Galina Yuzefovich, science journalist Ilya Komanovsky, and teacher Dima Zitser.

With the video, SberPremier is releasing a New Look 2.0 audio podcast with full interviews available on SberSound or any other platform. Podcast episodes will be released simultaneously with videos.

The New Look 2.0 website is adapted for the blind and visually impaired: graphic and text elements are marked and voiced by screen readers, with any action available through a keyboard without using a mouse. The adaptation was made in conjunction with the blind experts of Sber's Special Bank. All New Look 2.0 videos have subtitles for the people who are hard of hearing.

