SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SberPrime for young people: more affordable than adult subscription, priced at 1 ruble until end of year

09/06/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From September 1, Sber customers aged 14 to 21 inclusive can subscribe to SberPrime at a special 'youth' price of 1 ruble until the end of the year and enjoy it for 149 rubles a month moving forward.

The promo offer is valid until November 30. The earlier you sign up, the longer the discount applies. You can subscribe on the sberprime.sber.ru website and the Sberbank Online mobile application. The standard price of a SberPrime Youth subscription is 149 rubles a month instead of 199 rubles.

In addition to the wide range of services the Sber ecosystem provides, the subscription includes a youth SberCard, the most profitable card among peers, according to Frank RG. The card is unique in that it adapts to the owner: the more you use it, the more bonuses it gives.

We continue to develop our SberPrime subscription, which allows you to save up to RUB 20,000 a year thanks to discounts and benefits when using the services of the Sberbank ecosystem, which are useful in various life situations. This fall, we are making SberPrime more affordable for young people, shaving RUB 50 off the usual cost. And most importantly, if you subscribe right now, you can use the subscription for four months for only 1 ruble. I think that the special offer will make the subscription even more popular among high school students and undergraduates since it includes services that are important at this age: music, films, taxis, ordering food, cellular communications, and so on.

Andrey Pisarev

Director of the Loyalty Division, Sberbank, CEO of SberSpasibo Loyalty Program

SberPrime is a subscription allowing you to use the products and services of Sberbank and its ecosystem on the most favorable terms. In addition to SberCard, it includes video and music streaming (Okko and SberSound), foodtech (SberMarket, Delivery Club and Samokat), medications (SBER EAPTEKA) and taxi services (Citymobil), file storage (SberDisk), cellular communication (SberMobile) and a marketplace of goods for all occasions (SberMegaMarket).

The SberPrime bundle for young people features the same options as the adult one:

  • 55,000 feature films and series with Okko Light
  • 50 mn songs and podcasts with SberSound
  • 150 min and 3 GB of data with SberMobile's Start plan
  • Free servicing of a SberCard
  • 30 GB of cloud space on SberDisk
  • 10% off 10 orders a month with Delivery Club
  • 15% off your first order and 7% off all other orders with Samokat
  • 5% off the Economy and 10% off the Comfort and higher taxi tier plans with Citymobil
  • Free deliveries with SberMarket, SberMegaMarket, SBER EAPTEKA.
More on the bank's website: SberCard options and SberPrime.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 08:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 500 B 34 269 M 34 269 M
Net income 2021 1 126 B 15 430 M 15 430 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,34x
Yield 2021 8,25%
Capitalization 7 442 B 102 B 102 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 276 068
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 330,49 RUB
Average target price 398,31 RUB
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK21.91%102 352
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.51%476 581
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.43%345 432
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.33%246 804
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.32%205 191
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.74%184 333