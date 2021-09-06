SberPrime for young people: more affordable than adult subscription, priced at 1 ruble until end of year

From September 1, Sber customers aged 14 to 21 inclusive can subscribe to SberPrime at a special 'youth' price of 1 ruble until the end of the year and enjoy it for 149 rubles a month moving forward.

The promo offer is valid until November 30. The earlier you sign up, the longer the discount applies. You can subscribe on the sberprime.sber.ru website and the Sberbank Online mobile application. The standard price of a SberPrime Youth subscription is 149 rubles a month instead of 199 rubles.

In addition to the wide range of services the Sber ecosystem provides, the subscription includes a youth SberCard, the most profitable card among peers, according to Frank RG. The card is unique in that it adapts to the owner: the more you use it, the more bonuses it gives.

We continue to develop our SberPrime subscription, which allows you to save up to RUB 20,000 a year thanks to discounts and benefits when using the services of the Sberbank ecosystem, which are useful in various life situations. This fall, we are making SberPrime more affordable for young people, shaving RUB 50 off the usual cost. And most importantly, if you subscribe right now, you can use the subscription for four months for only 1 ruble. I think that the special offer will make the subscription even more popular among high school students and undergraduates since it includes services that are important at this age: music, films, taxis, ordering food, cellular communications, and so on.

Andrey Pisarev

Director of the Loyalty Division, Sberbank, CEO of SberSpasibo Loyalty Program

SberPrime is a subscription allowing you to use the products and services of Sberbank and its ecosystem on the most favorable terms. In addition to SberCard, it includes video and music streaming (Okko and SberSound), foodtech (SberMarket, Delivery Club and Samokat), medications (SBER EAPTEKA) and taxi services (Citymobil), file storage (SberDisk), cellular communication (SberMobile) and a marketplace of goods for all occasions (SberMegaMarket).

The SberPrime bundle for young people features the same options as the adult one:

55,000 feature films and series with Okko Light

50 mn songs and podcasts with SberSound

150 min and 3 GB of data with SberMobile's Start plan

Free servicing of a SberCard

30 GB of cloud space on SberDisk

10% off 10 orders a month with Delivery Club

15% off your first order and 7% off all other orders with Samokat

5% off the Economy and 10% off the Comfort and higher taxi tier plans with Citymobil

Free deliveries with SberMarket, SberMegaMarket, SBER EAPTEKA.

