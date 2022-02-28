Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sberbank Europe Is Failing or Likely to Fail, ECB Says

02/28/2022 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joe Hoppe


Sberbank Rossia's fully-owned subsidiary Sberbank Europe AG and its Croatian and Slovenian subsidiaries are failing or likely to fail, according to a European Central Bank assessment.

The Russian bank, which is majority-owned by the Russian state, is likely to have its European subsidiary fail due to a deterioration in its liquidity situation caused by increased geopolitical tensions, the central bank said.

"Sberbank Europe AG and its subsidiaries experienced significant deposit outflows as a result of the reputational impact of geopolitical tensions," the ECB said. On Thursday, Sberbank along with VTB Bank and several smaller Russian-owned banks were the target of coordinated sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, cutting them off from direct access to the dollar and curtailing their activities.

The ECB said the bank is unlikely to be able to pay debts or other liabilities as they fall due, and there are no available measures with a realistic chance of restoring its liquidity position at a group level and in each of its subsidiaries in the banking union.

The Single Resolution Board, the European Union entity tasked with handling troubled banks, will need to confirm the ECB's assessment and then decide on and implement subsequent steps.

Shares in Sberbank in London at 0954 GMT were down $2.56, or 63%, at $1.5.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-22 0518ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.21% 0.64392 Delayed Quote.0.52%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.02% 1.19626 Delayed Quote.0.44%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.08% 1.33816 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.11% 0.700363 Delayed Quote.0.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.09% 0.78318 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.11858 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.51% 0.011875 Delayed Quote.0.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.32% 0.013275 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.41% 0.67194 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
PJSC SBERBANK -0.80% 131.12 Delayed Quote.-55.54%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.06% 0.893991 Delayed Quote.0.91%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 19.31% 100.102 Delayed Quote.11.49%
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
05:19aSberbank Europe Is Failing or Likely to Fail, ECB Says
DJ
05:07aRussian forces seize two cities in Ukraine, Interfax says, with ceasefire talks about t..
RE
04:53aRussia ready to beef up commercial banks' capital, FinMin says
RE
04:43aRussia's Sberbank Sets Up Additional Reserve Line For Subsidiaries; Shares Plunge 73%
MT
03:23aABA-Biden Administration Announces 'Unprecedented' Sanctions against Russia
AQ
03:15aSberbank opens additional reserve line for units in Belarus, Kazakhstan
RE
02:28aRussia's Sberbank in Europe faces closure after savers demand money
RE
02:27aSberbank says opens additional reserve line for its subsidiary…
RE
02:26aRussia's no.1 lender sberbank says it will support its subsidiar…
RE
01:41aAustrian watchdog imposes moratorium at Sberbank Europe
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 522 B 30 373 M 30 373 M
Net income 2021 1 252 B 15 076 M 15 076 M
Net cash 2021 2 067 B 24 891 M 24 891 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,28x
Yield 2021 21,9%
Capitalization 2 939 B 35 392 M 35 392 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 130,50 RUB
Average target price 420,81 RUB
Spread / Average Target 222%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-55.54%35 392
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.56%436 927
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.19%363 302
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%250 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.78%206 406
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.26%200 747