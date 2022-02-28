Sberbank Europe Is Failing or Likely to Fail, ECB Says

By Joe Hoppe

Sberbank Rossia's fully-owned subsidiary Sberbank Europe AG and its Croatian and Slovenian subsidiaries are failing or likely to fail, according to a European Central Bank assessment.

The Russian bank, which is majority-owned by the Russian state, is likely to have its European subsidiary fail due to a deterioration in its liquidity situation caused by increased geopolitical tensions, the central bank said.

"Sberbank Europe AG and its subsidiaries experienced significant deposit outflows as a result of the reputational impact of geopolitical tensions," the ECB said. On Thursday, Sberbank along with VTB Bank and several smaller Russian-owned banks were the target of coordinated sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, cutting them off from direct access to the dollar and curtailing their activities.

The ECB said the bank is unlikely to be able to pay debts or other liabilities as they fall due, and there are no available measures with a realistic chance of restoring its liquidity position at a group level and in each of its subsidiaries in the banking union.

The Single Resolution Board, the European Union entity tasked with handling troubled banks, will need to confirm the ECB's assessment and then decide on and implement subsequent steps.

Shares in Sberbank in London at 0954 GMT were down $2.56, or 63%, at $1.5.

